India vs England 5th Test Match: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details
India will take on England on March 7 in the fifth Test Match to be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala. The Test match is scheduled to start at 9.30 am IST. However, fans might be a little worried as the rain threat looms large over the Test match
India will take on England on March 7 in the fifth Test Match to be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala. The Test match is scheduled to start at 9.30 am IST. India has already an upper hand in the five-Test match series with a 3-1 lead. The Dharamshala Test match is expected to be another high-octane contest as Team India would like to finish the series with 4-1 on the other hand England’s skipper Ben Stokes has himself acknowledged that "3-2 sounds better than 3-1 or 4-1."