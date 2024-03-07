India vs England 5th Test Match: When, where and how to watch, live-streaming details

India will take on England on March 7 in the fifth Test Match to be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala. The Test match is scheduled to start at 9.30 am IST. However, fans might be a little worried as the rain threat looms large over the Test match

India will take on England on March 7 in the fifth Test Match to be played at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala. The Test match is scheduled to start at 9.30 am IST. India has already an upper hand in the five-Test match series with a 3-1 lead. The Dharamshala Test match is expected to be another high-octane contest as Team India would like to finish the series with 4-1 on the other hand England's skipper Ben Stokes has himself acknowledged that "3-2 sounds better than 3-1 or 4-1."

However, fans might be a little worried as the rain threat looms large over the Test match. According to Accuweather, there is a 94% chance of rain, with a 15% chance of thunderstorms on Day 1.

Indian squad for 5th Test Match: Probable playing XI Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav / Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

England squad for 5th Test Match: Probable playing XI Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson

India Vs England 5th Test Match: Pitch Report The Dharamsala pitch is expected to be batting-friendly for the first two days, but most likely to become favourable to bowlers from Day 2 onwards, hence the tossing winning team should bat first on this pitch.

India vs England 5th Test Match: Weather Prediction The weather conditions in Dharamshala are set to be "cloudy, rainy and chilly". According to AccuWeather, there is a 94% probability of rain and 15% probability of thunderstorms during day time. The temperature is expected to range between 19 degrees to 12 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 2 km/hr in the east-south-east direction during the day and 6 km/h at night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 11 km/h during the day and 22 km/hr at night cannot be ruled out. There is a 76% probability of cloud cover during the day and 62% during the night.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the first two days of the Test match will experience rain but will become better in the last three days

India Vs England 5th Test Match: Where to Watch, Live Streaming details The live streaming of the India vs England 2024 Test series in India will be available on the JioCinema app as well as the website. Also, the match can be watched live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels and the test match will begin at 9:30 am IST.

