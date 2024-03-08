On Day 2 at lunch, Subman Gill scored 101 unbeaten on the crease. Not just Gill, but also Rohit Sharma scored a century at 102. Both Gill and Rohit also brought-up their 100-run partnership on the third ball of the 46th over as Rohit hit a boundary on the bowling of Wood. In the 57th over, both the batter completed their 150-run partnership as Rohit hit a boundary on the bowling of spinner Tom Hartley. In the same over, Rohit completed his hundred as he took a single on the last ball of the over which was laced by 13 fours and three sixes in his innings.

