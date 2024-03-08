Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  India vs England 5th Test: Shubman Gill's father proudly applauds as son hits century | Watch

India vs England 5th Test: Shubman Gill's father proudly applauds as son hits century | Watch

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • India vs England 5th Test: Shubman Gill's father cheers as his son hits his 2nd hundred in the series versus England.

Dharamsala: India's Shubman Gill celebrates his century during the second day of the fifth Test cricket match between India and England, in Dharamsala, Friday, March 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)(PTI03_08_2024_000087B)

Shubman Gill's father Lakhwinder Singh proudly applauds as his son scores a century on the second day of the fifth and final Test of the ongoing series at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on 8 March.

India vs England Live Score, 5th test Day 2

On Day 2 at lunch, Subman Gill scored 101 unbeaten on the crease. Not just Gill, but also Rohit Sharma scored a century at 102. Both Gill and Rohit also brought-up their 100-run partnership on the third ball of the 46th over as Rohit hit a boundary on the bowling of Wood. In the 57th over, both the batter completed their 150-run partnership as Rohit hit a boundary on the bowling of spinner Tom Hartley. In the same over, Rohit completed his hundred as he took a single on the last ball of the over which was laced by 13 fours and three sixes in his innings.

