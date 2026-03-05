India vs England at Wankhede today: What happened when Men in Blue played T20 against ENG in Mumbai last time?

India will lock horns with England in the 2nd semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026. The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The winner of this T20 cricket match will play against New Zealand in the final on 8 March.

India vs England at Wankhede last time In February 2025, India played their last T20 match against England at Wankhede.

Batting first, India posted a massive 247/9 in 20 overs. The highlight of the innings was a sensational knock by Abhishek Sharma, who smashed 135 runs off 54 balls.

Sharma’s innings included 7 fours and 13 sixes. He completely dismantled the England bowling attack. The Indian opener maintained an incredible strike rate of 250. That day, he opened with Sanju Samson.

After Sanju’s early dismissal for 16, Abhishek dominated the middle overs. Tilak Varma added 24 runs while Shivam Dube contributed a quick 30 from 13 balls.

For England, Brydon Carse was the most successful bowler with 3 wickets. Mark Wood picked up 2. However, most bowlers struggled against India’s aggressive batting.

Chasing a daunting target of 248, England’s innings collapsed quickly. Phil Salt scored 55 from 23 balls but received little support from the rest of the batting lineup. Ben Duckett (golden duck), Jos Buttler (7) and Harry Brook (2) were dismissed cheaply.

India’s bowlers dominated the chase. Mohammed Shami took 3 wickets. Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Dube and Abhishek Sharma took 2 wickets each.

England were bowled out for 97, giving India a comprehensive 150-run victory. Abhishek Sharma was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance.

India vs England at Wankhede first time India and England played the first T20I match hosted at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, the result of that match was different.

In December 2012, India batted first and scored 177/8 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli played an aggressive innings of 38 off 20 balls, hitting 7 boundaries.

MS Dhoni added a quick 38 from 18 balls while Suresh Raina remained unbeaten on 35. Rohit Sharma also contributed 24 runs. For England, Jade Dernbach and Luke Wright took 2 wickets each.

In reply, England chased the target with 181/4 in 20 overs. Michael Lumb gave a strong start with 50 off 34 balls while Alex Hales scored 42.

Captain Eoin Morgan stayed unbeaten on 49 from 26 balls. Jos Buttler also remained not out on 15 at the end. For India, Yuvraj Singh took 3 wickets.

England were 175/4 at 19.5 overs. Morgan smashed a 6 off Dinda’s half volley and won the match for England.

Today, India and England will face off in their 3rd T20 at Wankhede. The head-to-head record at this venue is 1-1 so far.

