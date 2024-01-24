 India vs England: BCCI announces Virat Kohli's replacement for first 2 Test matches | Mint
India vs England: BCCI announces Virat Kohli's replacement for first 2 Test matches

BCCI selects Rajat Patidar to replace Virat Kohli in the first two matches of the test series. The RCB star has been given an opportunity in the Indian side ahead of many top stalwarts.

India's batsman Rajat Patidar bats during the final One Day International cricket match between South Africa and India, at Boland Park in Paarl, South Africa, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. (AP/PTI)(AP12_21_2023_000333A) (AP)Premium
BCCI has chosen Rajat Patidar to replace Virat Kohli for the first two matches of the upcoming test series. The RCB star has been given opportunity in the India XI ahead of many veteran players like Chetershwara Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

BCCI had announced on Monday that Virat Kohli has decided to withdraw from the first two Tests of the five-match series owing to ‘personal reasons’. 

In a statement about the star batter's unavailability, BCCI said, "Virat Kohli has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to be withdrawn from the first two Tests of the upcoming Test series against England, citing personal reasons," BCCI said in an official statement.

"The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons. The focus should remain on supporting the Indian cricket team as they embark on the upcoming challenges in the Test series," the top cricketing body added.

Published: 24 Jan 2024, 02:06 PM IST
