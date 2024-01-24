India vs England: BCCI announces Virat Kohli's replacement for first 2 Test matches
BCCI selects Rajat Patidar to replace Virat Kohli in the first two matches of the test series. The RCB star has been given an opportunity in the Indian side ahead of many top stalwarts.
