India Vs England: BCCI secretary Jay Shah ends speculation, confirms Virat Kohli 'won't play' in series
Earlier, Kohli informed the BCCI officials, the selection committee and the Indian team management about his withdrawal from the remaining three Tests against England due to personal reasons.
Amid the speculations of whether Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli would play in the three remaining Test matches against England, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on 10 February that Kohli will remain unavailable for selection for the remainder of the series due to personal reasons.