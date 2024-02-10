Amid the speculations of whether Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli would play in the three remaining Test matches against England, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on 10 February that Kohli will remain unavailable for selection for the remainder of the series due to personal reasons. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, Kohli informed the BCCI officials, the selection committee, and the Indian team management about his withdrawal from the remaining three Tests against England due to personal reasons.

He was out of action for the first two Tests in Hyderabad and Vizag and had requested the BCCI not to include him in the playing XI, and cited personal reasons. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that the board, the selectors, and the team management respect Kohli's decision and are ready to extend all support. “Virat Kohli will remain unavailable for selection for the remainder of the series due to personal reasons. The Board fully respects and supports Kohli’s decision," Jay Shah said on Saturday.

However, the BCCI announced India's squad for the remaining three Tests minus Kohli. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul's inclusion in playing XI is subject to fitness clearance from the BCCI medical team.

The third Test will commence on February 15, 2024, in Rajkot while the fourth Test kickstarts in Ranchi on February 23, 2024. The fifth and final Test of the series will be played in Dharamsala from March 7, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India's squad for next 3 Test matches: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul*, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep

