India vs England: ENG's Shoaib Bashir ruled out of 1st Test due to visa issues, Ben Stokes calls it ‘very frustrating’
Bashir, a 20-year-old cricketer with Pakistani heritage, was stranded in the UAE with visa troubles while his teammates traveled to India. Ben Stokes, the English skipper, expressed frustration over Bashir's visa issues, stating that it is unfortunate for the young player and that he feels for him
Ben Stokes led England are all set to take on the hosts India for a 5-match test series, with the first encounter to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. However, young English off-spinner Shoaib Bashir has been ruled out of the series opener owing to issues with his visa application and has returned back to UK in a bid to resolve the issue.