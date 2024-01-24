Ben Stokes-led England are all set to take on hosts India for a 5-match Test series, with the first match to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. However, young English off-spinner Shoaib Bashir has been ruled out of the series opener due to problems with his visa application and has returned to the UK to resolve the issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bashir, a 20-year-old cricketer of Pakistani descent, has been with the England squad in the United Arab Emirates training for the upcoming Test series. But while his teammates left for India, Bashir was left stranded in the UAE with his visa problems. The young English cricketer was eventually told to travel to London with his passport to obtain the correct paperwork from the Indian High Commission. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, Bashir isn't the first player of Pakistani descent to face problems getting a visa to India as relations between the two neighbours remain strained. Early last year, Australian opener Usman Khawaja was delayed in joining his teammates for the four-Test series due to similar visa problems.

Ben Stokes reacts to Shoaib Bashir's visa troubles: Meanwhile, English skipper Ben Stokes has reacted to his young spinner having issues in obtaining a visa, terming the whole episode as “particularly frustrating".

Speaking about the Bashir fiasco, Stokes said, (quoted by ESPNCricinfo), "We announced that squad in mid-December, and now Bash finds himself without a visa to get here. I am more frustrated for him. I didn't want this type of situation to be his first experience of what it's like to be in the England Test team. I feel for him.

"But he's not the first cricketer to go through this, I have played with a lot of people who have had the same issues. I find it frustrating that we have picked a player and he's not with us because of visa issues. Especially for a young lad, I'm devastated for him. It's a frustrating situation to be in, but a lot of people have been trying to get it through. It's unfortunate and I'm very frustrated for him." the English skipper added.

UK Government raises ‘broader issue’ with India: A spokesperson for the UK government told AFP while they could not "speak to the process and what's happened in this individual case", the broader issue had been raised with the Indian government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Our position is that British citizens should be treated fairly when going through this process." the spokesperson said.

