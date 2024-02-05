India vs England Test Match: Legendary Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis has heaped praise on star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah for his bowling performance in the second Test against England. During the second Test match played in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, speedster Bumrah became the fastest pacer to pick 150 wickets in the long-format cricket. He even delivered a yorker that dismantled England batter Ollie Pope's middle and leg stumps.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Younis responded to a user's question on if the ball delivered by Bumrah to Pope reminded him of anyone, Waqar replied, “Can't think of anyone Hemant. Bumrah's Magic."

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also lauded Bumrah's fiery 6/45 spell on the second day of the second Test against England. "Su waat 6, Bumrah bhai! Majja aawi gayi," Sachin wrote on X.

Jasprit Bumrah's scorecard

Bumrah also reached the remarkable feat after delivering 6781 balls in Test cricket. Umesh Yadav stands in the second spot with 7661 balls. Mohammed Shami and Kapil Dev hold the third and fourth place with 7755 and 8378 balls respectively. He has 152 wickets in just 34 Tests with the best figures of 6/27.

The biggest highlight of Bumrah's spell was the yorker that cleaned up Pope's middle and leg stump and left him absolutely bamboozled. Speaking on Pope's wicket, Bumrah shared his thoughts on the impressive yorker and said that one needs to be patient and have to set batters up for a dismissal by watching out for what they could be looking for. "You have to be patient with that (Ollie Pope's dismissal). Have to set the batters up. Have to use deliveries wisely. Can't just bowl inswing outswing, inswing outswing. After that Pope delivery, I had in mind they'll be looking out for the inswinger. Was keeping an eye on what the batters were looking to do. Very happy. Try and avoid looking at numbers. When you do that, you build pressure and don't enjoy yourself," the 30-year-old said as quoted by ANI.

Apart from Pope, he also took wickets of batters like Joe Root, Johnny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Tom Hartley, and James Anderson.

Coming to the match, England ended the day three at 67/1, chasing 399 runs to win, with Zak Crawley (29*) and Rehan Ahmed (9*) unbeaten.

India gained a 398 run lead in their second innings after being bundled out for 255. Shubman Gill roared into form with a classy 104 in 147 balls with 11 fours and two sixes, scoring a fifty-plus score after 12 innings. Contributions from Axar Patel (45 in 84 balls with six fours), Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer (29 runs each) helped India secure a big lead. Tom Hartley (4/77) and Rehan (3/88) were the pick of the bowlers for England.

(With agency inputs)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!