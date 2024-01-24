India might be an indomitable force at home, but captain Rohit Sharma said he wouldn't want to label themselves as "unbeatable" and they need to play consistent cricket to trump England in the five-match series. The first Test between India and England will start on Thursday, and Rohit said his primary focus is the strategies of his side. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India have remained unbeaten at home for past 12 years and the last team to beat the hosts in their own backyard was England under Alastair Cook, back in 2012.

"I don't think we are unbeatable. We don’t want to think like that. But whatever past records that we have over the last decade or so, do not guarantee that we will come out on top in this series. We have to play well to win this series," said Rohit during his pre-match press meet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs England first test: Head-to-head England have won 50 test matches against India while India won 31 against England. 50 test matches ended in a draw.

Fantasy team Ravichandran Ashwin( Captain), Ravindra Jadeja( Vice-captain), Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Jasprit Bumrah, Jack Leach, James Anderson

Pitch Conditions Ahead of the first Test starting here from Thursday, the 22-yard trampoline spotted a dry look, especially from the good length area on either side of it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Hard one to say (nature of pitch). We will have a look once it (match) starts and figure it out. It looks a good one from what I've seen," Rahul Dravid began his statement during Tuesday’s media interaction in a rather mundane manner.

Then he added: “But may spin a little bit. How quickly and how fast, I'm not sure. But it might spin a little bit certainly as the game goes on."

Fast bowler Mark Wood, on the other hand, admitted that the England camp has had a discussion about the nature of pitch but without creating a bedlam in their minds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We’ve discussed the pitch. But I wouldn't say we discuss it at that length to worry about it. We have enough self-belief in our group that we can do something special. We’ve got spinners, we've got seam, we've got good batters and we've got a good recent history behind us."

Wood, however, acknowledged that the England players will have to do well on the tracks on offer during the series.

“We know that this is a massive task. It's not good coming here and rolling over thinking it's going to be tough because the pitches are not what we're used to. We have to find a way. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We'll adapt. We've got a captain who always wants to take the game forward. So, it should be an entertaining series," said Wood.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!