India Vs England: 'I feel for him honestly', says Rohit Sharma on Shoaib Bashir's visa row
When Indian captain Rohit Sharma was asked about Bashir's absence from the traveling squad for the opening Test in Hyderabad, he hoped to see the youngster in action soon.
With the reports over 20-year-old England off-spinner Shoaib Bashir forced to fly back home after his Indian visa was delayed earlier this week, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has expressed his sympathy with the player.
