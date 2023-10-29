India vs England, ICC World Cup 2023 match today: When, where and how to watch; live-streaming details
In World Cup tournaments, India faced England 8 times, and won 3 matches, while England won 4. One match ended in a tie.
Rohit Sharma-led unbeaten Indian squad is all set to face the defending champion England in a nail-biting clash in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup 2023 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on 29 October from 2 pm onwards.
