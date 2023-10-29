Rohit Sharma-led unbeaten Indian squad is all set to face the defending champion England in a nail-biting clash in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup 2023 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on 29 October from 2 pm onwards.

The Men in Blue will be keen on continuing their brilliant run of form against England who are are the bottom of the points table, losing 4 of their matches and winning just 1.

Apart from this, India star batter Virat Kohli will also look forward to match cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's century records, which he missed in the previous match by 5 runs.

India is currently at the second position in the ICC world cup 2023 points table behind South Africa, who played 6 matches and won five.

Head to Head:

India has faced England in 106 ODIs, where India won 57 matches and England won 44, while 2 matches were tied and 3 ended with no result.

In World Cup tournaments, India faced England 8 times, and won 3 matches, while England won 4. One match ended in a tie.

Players to Watch Out For:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

England: Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Mark Wood.

Probable Playing XIs:

India (IND): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav/Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami/Mohammed Siraj

England (ENG): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (C & WK), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, and Gus Atkinson

Pitch Report:

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow is known for being a batting-friendly pitch. So the team winning the toss should bat first.

Weather Report:

There is a zero chance of rain and temperature will range around 32°C in Lucknow, with humidity low around 40 percent.

When, Where, and How to Watch:

The India vs England match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Threads. The match will start at 2 am.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saurav Mukherjee A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others. Read more from this author