India Vs England 1st T20I LIVE Score: Mohammed Shami will be the cynosure of all eyes when India take on England in the first of five T20Is against England at the iconic Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Having last played in national colours during the 2023 ODI World Cup final, Shami returns to the India fold after 14 months.
With no Jasprit Bumrah, Shami will be spearheading a pace attack which also has Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. It will be also a new beginning for Axar Patel who has been named the vice-captain for the first time in the shortest format.
In batting, Sanju Samson will be aiming to continue his dream run in T20Is. The India opener smashed two hundreds during India's tour of South Africa for T20Is last November. On the other hand, England have already annouced their playing XI on Tuesday, with pacer Gus Atkinson making a comeback into the side for the first time since December 2023.
Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (w), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Despite all hype, all eyes in the evening will be on Mohammed Shami. The India pacer, who last played for India during 2023 World Cup final, is making a comeback after 14 months in the national jersey.
India are coming into the series after winning 3-1 against South Africa in their previous T20I series. They would want to continue the same run against England too.
India will play five T20Is against England. Post that the two sides will play three ODIs, as a preparation for ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
Hello and welcome to the first T20I between India and England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.