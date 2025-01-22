Hello User
India Vs England 1st T20I LIVE Score: Focus on Mohammed Shami as pacer returns after 14 months

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 04:39 PM IST
Koushik Paul

India Vs England 1st T20I LIVE Score: Mohammed Shami will attract all the eyeballs as the India pacer returns to international cricket after 14 months at his home ground. The India vs England 1st T20I starts at 7 PM IST. 

India Vs England 1st T20I LIVE Score: India will play England in five T20Is.

India Vs England 1st T20I LIVE Score: Mohammed Shami will be the cynosure of all eyes when India take on England in the first of five T20Is against England at the iconic Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Having last played in national colours during the 2023 ODI World Cup final, Shami returns to the India fold after 14 months. 

With no Jasprit Bumrah, Shami will be spearheading a pace attack which also has Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. It will be also a new beginning for Axar Patel who has been named the vice-captain for the first time in the shortest format. 

In batting, Sanju Samson will be aiming to continue his dream run in T20Is. The India opener smashed two hundreds during India's tour of South Africa for T20Is last November. On the other hand, England have already annouced their playing XI on Tuesday, with pacer Gus Atkinson making a comeback into the side for the first time since December 2023.   

22 Jan 2025, 04:39 PM IST IND vs ENG live score: England XI

Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (w), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

22 Jan 2025, 04:20 PM IST India Vs England 1st T20I LIVE: Shami to breathe fire in Kolkata

Since his return for Bengal in domestic cricket, Mohammed Shami picked more than 20 wickets in 13 matches across formats. With no Jasprit Bumrah in the side, Shami will lead the Indian pace attack. 

22 Jan 2025, 04:18 PM IST India Vs England 1st T20I LIVE: All eyes on Mohammed Shami

Despite all hype, all eyes in the evening will be on Mohammed Shami. The India pacer, who last played for India during 2023 World Cup final, is making a comeback after 14 months in the national jersey. 

22 Jan 2025, 04:17 PM IST India Vs England 1st T20I LIVE: India aim to continue momentum

India are coming into the series after winning 3-1 against South Africa in their previous T20I series. They would want to continue the same run against England too. 

22 Jan 2025, 04:06 PM IST IND vs ENG Live score: India vs England white-ball series 

India will play five T20Is against England. Post that the two sides will play three ODIs, as a preparation for ICC Champions Trophy 2025. 

22 Jan 2025, 04:03 PM IST IND vs ENG Live: Welcome to 1st T20I in Kolkata

Hello and welcome to the first T20I between India and England at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. 

