LIVE UPDATES

India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Abhishek Sharma in doubt after ankle injury; Will Mohammed Shami play?

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2025, 02:41 PM IST

India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Abhishek Sharma has injured his ankle during training and looks in doubt for the second T20I. Will Mohammed Shami get a game? The IND vs ENG 2nd T20I starts on 7 PM IST.