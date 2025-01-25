Hello User
India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Abhishek Sharma in doubt after ankle injury; Will Mohammed Shami play?

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 02:41 PM IST
Koushik Paul

India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Abhishek Sharma has injured his ankle during training and looks in doubt for the second T20I. Will Mohammed Shami get a game? The IND vs ENG 2nd T20I starts on 7 PM IST.  

India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Score: India players share a light moment during their practice session at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

India vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Fresh from their win in Kolkata in the first T20I, the Indian cricket team, led by Suryakumar Yadav will aim to continue winning momentum at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai when they meet England in the second T20I on Saturday. 

Abhishek Sharma, who hit a 34-ball 79 in the first match, has hurt his ankle and is in doubt for the second game. In case Sharma misses out, captain Suryakumar Yadav might promote himself up the order and open the Indian innings with Sanju Samson. 

With a spin-friendly pitch on offer in Chennai, India are expected to retain the same bowling line-up that played at the Eden Gardens. India might consider bringing in Mohammed Shami in case Shamra fails to make the playing XI in time. 

As far as England are concerned, they are yet to name their playing XI unlike last time. However, pacer Gus Atkinson is going to miss the second game, with Brydon Carse coming in place of him. Jamie Smith has also been added to the 12-member squad. 

India vs England 2nd T20I predicted playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma/Mohammed Shami, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Nitish Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakravarthy

England: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell/Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

