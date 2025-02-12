India vs England LIVE SCORE, 3rd ODI: Having already secured the ODI series, India would like to test their bench strength against England in the third and final ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The likes of Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep Singh have warmed the benches so far in the series and the Indian think-tank would like to give them a game before flying out for ICC Champions Trophy. On the other hand, England would hope to end the series on a high and take some momentum going into the ICC Champions Trophy, starting next week. India vs England 3rd ODI predicted playing XIs India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul/Rishabh Pant (WK), Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakarvarthy, Arshdeep Singh/Mohammed Shami England: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

India vs England live score: Indians in Ahmedabad Ahmedabad has been a happy hunting ground for Rohit Sharma with 354 runs in 7 ODIs. He will look to continue in same vein after his hundred in Cuttack. On the other hand, Arshdeep Singh has been India's leading wicket-taker in ODIs post 2023 ODI World Cup with 12 scalps.

India vs England live score: Pitch report in Ahmedabad The long boundaries in Ahmedabad will make life difficult for the batters but will give bowlers the advantage. Statistically, chasing sides have won five out of eight games since 2017. In fact, during the five games the venue hosted at the 2023 ODI World Cup, spinners got more purchase while the pacers got benefitted under lights.

India vs England live score: Ahmedaad weather report The weather in Ahmedabad is pretty clear with blue skies with the temperature likely to be around 30 degrees. However, as the sun sets down, players will feel a lot better.

India vs England live score: First IND vs ENG ODI in Ahmedabad It is the same stadium where heart broke for a billion of Indians on November 19, 2023 when they lost to Australia in the ODI World Cup final. Notably, India and England will be playing an ODI for the first time in Ahmedabad.

India vs England live score: Big task ahead for Harshit Rana Last night, the BCCI announced that Harshit Rana has been named as replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah for the ICC Champions Trophy. Varun Chakaravarthy was added in the squad too at the expense of opener Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India vs England live score: India to test bench strengths? India have already won the series and would like to give Arshdeep Singh and Rishabh Pant a game before the ICC Champions Trophy.