India vs England LIVE SCORE, 3rd ODI: Having already secured the ODI series, India would like to test their bench strength against England in the third and final ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The likes of Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep Singh have warmed the benches so far in the series and the Indian think-tank would like to give them a game before flying out for ICC Champions Trophy.

On the other hand, England would hope to end the series on a high and take some momentum going into the ICC Champions Trophy, starting next week.

India vs England 3rd ODI predicted playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul/Rishabh Pant (WK), Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakarvarthy, Arshdeep Singh/Mohammed Shami

England: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood