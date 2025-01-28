Active Stocks
Tue Jan 28 2025 15:14:21
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 128.90 1.98%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 729.00 2.22%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 318.70 -1.04%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 435.35 -1.06%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,246.45 1.50%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE Score: India seek series win in Rajkot, eyes on ‘declared fit’ Mohammed Shami
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE Score: India seek series win in Rajkot, eyes on ‘declared fit’ Mohammed Shami

1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2025, 02:53 PM IST
Koushik Paul

India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE Score: Mohammed Shami has been declared fit by India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak. It will be interesting to see whether Shami is included or not. India are already leading the series 2-0. The India vs England 3rd T20I starts at 7 PM IST. 

India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE Score: The Men in Blue are seeking a series win in Rajkot. (PTI)Premium
India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE Score: The Men in Blue are seeking a series win in Rajkot. (PTI)

India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE Score: After winning the first two T20Is, the Indian team will aim seal the series in Rajkot in the third game against England on Tuesday. After steamrolling against the Jos Buttler-led side in Kolkata with much ease, the hosts needed a Tilak Varma magic to clinch a thriller in Chennai. 

All eyes will be on Mohammed Shami after the veteran pacer was declared completely fit by India's new batting coach Sitanshu Kotak. With the pitch favouring batters, expect a high-scoring encounter.

With two more wickets needed, Arshdeep Singh could become the first Indian to reach 100 T20I wickets. The left-handed seamer started the series at 95 wickets. Meanwhile, England have already announced an unchanged playing XI for the third game.   

India vs England 3rd T20I predicted playing XIs

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi/Mohammed Shami/Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy

England: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

28 Jan 2025, 02:53:27 PM IST

IND vs ENG live score: History beckons Arshdeep 

With 98 wickets, Arshdeep Singh is just two wickets shy of becoming the first Indian cricketer to take 100 T20I wickets. He has already surpassed Yuzvendra Chahal to become India's highest wicket-taker in the shortest format.   

28 Jan 2025, 02:50:07 PM IST

IND vs ENG live score: Tilak Varma is in red hot form

Tilak Varma will be high on confidence today after his match-winning 55-ball unbeaten 72 helped India go over the line.   

28 Jan 2025, 02:49:04 PM IST

IND vs ENG live score: Mohammed Shami fitness update

Mohammed Shami has been declared fit by India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak. However, whether he will play today depends on the coach and captain. "There is definitely a plan, and looking (at him) for coming matches as well as the one-dayers. So, that is something the coach Gautam and obviously Surya will take a call. But fitness is definitely not a problem. It depends on how they are planning to build his load," he said.  

28 Jan 2025, 02:47:54 PM IST

IND vs ENG live score: India in first two T20Is

India have won the first two games in Kolkata and Chennai. India chased the target with ease in Kolkata, but in Chennai the Men in Blue were meant to work hard before romping home with four balls to spare.  

28 Jan 2025, 02:36:00 PM IST

IND vs ENG live score: Hello and welcome from Rajkot

Hello and welcome to the third T20I between India and England in Rajkot. India have won the first two games and a win here will seal the series for the hosts. The match starts at 7 PM IST.  

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue