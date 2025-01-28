India vs England 3rd T20I LIVE Score: After winning the first two T20Is, the Indian team will aim seal the series in Rajkot in the third game against England on Tuesday. After steamrolling against the Jos Buttler-led side in Kolkata with much ease, the hosts needed a Tilak Varma magic to clinch a thriller in Chennai.
All eyes will be on Mohammed Shami after the veteran pacer was declared completely fit by India's new batting coach Sitanshu Kotak. With the pitch favouring batters, expect a high-scoring encounter.
With two more wickets needed, Arshdeep Singh could become the first Indian to reach 100 T20I wickets. The left-handed seamer started the series at 95 wickets. Meanwhile, England have already announced an unchanged playing XI for the third game.
India vs England 3rd T20I predicted playing XIs
India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi/Mohammed Shami/Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy
England: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
IND vs ENG live score: History beckons Arshdeep
With 98 wickets, Arshdeep Singh is just two wickets shy of becoming the first Indian cricketer to take 100 T20I wickets. He has already surpassed Yuzvendra Chahal to become India's highest wicket-taker in the shortest format.
IND vs ENG live score: Tilak Varma is in red hot form
Tilak Varma will be high on confidence today after his match-winning 55-ball unbeaten 72 helped India go over the line.
IND vs ENG live score: Mohammed Shami fitness update
Mohammed Shami has been declared fit by India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak. However, whether he will play today depends on the coach and captain. "There is definitely a plan, and looking (at him) for coming matches as well as the one-dayers. So, that is something the coach Gautam and obviously Surya will take a call. But fitness is definitely not a problem. It depends on how they are planning to build his load," he said.
IND vs ENG live score: India in first two T20Is
India have won the first two games in Kolkata and Chennai. India chased the target with ease in Kolkata, but in Chennai the Men in Blue were meant to work hard before romping home with four balls to spare.
IND vs ENG live score: Hello and welcome from Rajkot
Hello and welcome to the third T20I between India and England in Rajkot. India have won the first two games and a win here will seal the series for the hosts. The match starts at 7 PM IST.