India vs England 4th T20I LIVE Score: After the loss in the third T20I in Rajkot, the Indian team will be seeking a series win in Pune when they host England in the fourth T20I on Friday. India lead the five-match series 2-1 after winning the first two games.
India have mostly relied on spinners with Varun Chakravarthy doing the star turn with 10 wickets so far, including a fifer. In the past three games, India have played with a sole specialist pacer with Hardik Pandya as the second seamer. Statistically, Indian spinners have claimed 18 wickets against pacer's eight.
Although the Pune wicket is likely to be high-scoring, India are likely to continue with the same bolwing line-up. The only change that could be possible is the return of fit-again Rinku Singh replacing Dhruv Jurel.
On the other hand, England haven't announced their playing XI for the fourth T20I. There has been rumours that Jamie Smith has a calf injury and if that's true Jacob Bethell might replace him.
India vs England 4th T20I live streaming details
The India vs England 4th T20I will be live telecast on all Star Sports channels. Live streaming of IND vs ENG 4th T20I will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
India vs England 4th T20I predicted XIs
India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy
England: Ben Duckett, Philip Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Varun Chakravarthy has been the standout player in this series. He will definitely be a player to watch out for. On the other hand, Harry Brook is yet to do what is best known for - smashing bowlers out of the park. But on any given day, Brook can win a match single-handedly.
The India vs England 4th T20I will be live telecast on all Star Sports channels. Live streaming of IND vs ENG 4th T20I will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
In case you missed it, the Indian team defeated England in the women's U19 T20 World Cup semifinals to enter the final today. India won by nine wickets and face South Africa in the final.
India have played just one T20I against England in Pune in 2012 with the hosts winning by five wickets. In all, India have played 4 T20Is at this venue, winning two and losing two.
India played Mohammed Shami by resting Arshdeep Singh in the last game. Will India play both today? In that case who will miss out? If Arshdeep comes in, Dhruv Jurel is likely to make way.
At 94 wickets, Hardik Pandya needs just two more wickets to draw level with Yuzvendra Chahal and become the joint second-highest wicket-taker for India in the format. Arshdeep Singh had surpassed Chahal a few days ago. He needs two more to reach 100 wickets in T20Is.
Mohammed Shami, who returned to international cricket in the last match after 14 months, didn't get any wicket in Rajkot. The Bengal pacer will be more than hungry to pick up early wickets.
Unlike in some of the previous games, England haven't announced their playing XI. But they might be forced to make one change as Jamie Smith is rumoured to have a calf injury. He could be replaced by Jacob Bethell.
India have stick to their plans very diligently - going with a spin-heavy attack with one lone specialist pacer. In Pune, although its a high-scoring ground, the hosts are unlikely to tinker with their bowling line-up. Varun Chakravarthy has been India's stand-out bowler with 10 wickets in three games, including a fifer.
Rinku Singh, who suffered a back spasm after the first game, is fit and availavle for today. In case, Rinku is brought on, he will replace Dhruv Jurel in the playing XI.
India have won the first two games before England managing their first win in Rajkot. A win in the fourth T20I will help India seal the series.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 4th T20I between India and England in Pune.