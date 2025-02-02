India vs England 5th T20I LIVE Score: Having already secured the series win in Pune, India will take on England in the fifth and final T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in a dead rubber. India had won in Kolkata, Chennai and Pune while losing in Rajkot. With the series in pocket, India might replace Arshdeep Singh with Mohammed Shami.
In fact, this is same venue, where Shami took 7/57 against New Zealand in the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal. All-rounder Ramandeep Singh, who came in as a replacement midway into the series, might also get a game. England are yet to announce their playing XI.
India vs England 5th T20I predicted playing XIs
India: Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube/Ramandeep Singh/Dhruv Jurel, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh/Harshit Rana
England: Phil Salt (WK), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (C), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood
Mohammed Shami, who played just in Rajkot, is set to make a return in the fifth T20I. India bowling coach Morne Morkel on the eve of the match said, “You know, he's probably going to get an opportunity in the next game. We'll see how things go."
Today's match is a dead rubber as India have already won the series in Pune in the fourth game. India had earlier won in Kolkata and Chennai before losing the game in Rajkot.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage to the fifth and final T20I between India and England in Mumbai.