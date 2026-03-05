Live Updates

IND vs ENG LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal: Can Abhishek Sharma regain lost form at Wankhede Stadium?

India vs England LIVE Cricket Score: India are facing England in a repeat of the 2022 semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The India vs England semifinal starts at 7 PM IST.

Koushik Paul
Updated5 Mar 2026, 04:45:10 PM IST
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal: Rinku Singh (R) listens to coach Gautam Gambhir (L) during a training session.
IND vs ENG LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal: Rinku Singh (R) listens to coach Gautam Gambhir (L) during a training session.(AFP)

India will be eyeing a second consecutive final appearance in the T20 World Cup 2026 as they take on England on Thursday in a repeat of 2022 semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. So far, England have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, winning all the seven matches - four in the group stage and three in the Super 8 stage.

On the other hand, India's only loss in the tournament came at the hands of South Africa in the Super 8 stage. The Proteas lost to New Zealand in the first semifinal in Kolkata on Wednesday. India qualified for the semifinal after Sanju Samson's masterclass at Eden Gardens against West Indies.

Where to watch India vs England on TV?

The India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal will be televised live on Star Sports channels from 7 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs England will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs England head-to-head in T20Is

India enjoy a 17-12 head-to-head record against England in T20Is overall. In the T20 World Cups, India once again hold an edge with a 3-2 win-loss record against the Englishmen.

India vs England predicted XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

Follow updates here:
5 Mar 2026, 04:43:43 PM IST

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Will India tinker with playing XI?

Although there are rumours of Rinku Singh replacing Abhishek Sharma at the top, but India are unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI. In fact, it is the same ground where Abhishek tonked 135 in just 54 balls in a T20I against England in 2025.

5 Mar 2026, 04:33:55 PM IST

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: What happened last time during India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal?

The last time India and England faced each other in a T20 World Cup semifinal was back in 2022. Batting first, India rode on a 63 from Hardik Pandya and a fifty from Virat Kohli to post 168/6 in 20 overs. In reply, the Men in Blue were hammered away by Jos Buttler and Alex Hales, with England romping home without losing a wicket. Hales top scored with 86 not out while Buttler was unbeaten at 80. Certainly, revenge will be on India's mind.

5 Mar 2026, 04:30:58 PM IST

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: What type of pitch awaits India and England?

Before today, India opened their T20 World Cup campaign against USA at this same venue. In that game, India were six wickets down to with just 77 runs on board before Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 84 rescued India. On Thursday, there will be a tinge of grass on the pitch, meaning it will benefit the pacers. However, Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel expects a high-scoring encounter tonight.

5 Mar 2026, 04:04:06 PM IST

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: When and where to watch?

5 Mar 2026, 04:03:51 PM IST

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: England's predicted XI

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

5 Mar 2026, 04:03:35 PM IST

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: India's predicted XI

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

5 Mar 2026, 04:03:05 PM IST

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: Head to head record

India enjoy a 17-12 head-to-head record against England in T20Is overall. In the T20 World Cups, India once again hold an edge with a 3-2 win-loss record against the Englishmen.

5 Mar 2026, 04:02:40 PM IST

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup LIVE Score: How have India fared so far?

India have been flawless so far in the tournament, baring the Super 8 game against South Africa. Although India haven't played the brand of cricket in the tournament so far, someone or the other has played their part on their given day. That's why, despite Abhishek Sharma's flop show in the tournament, the Men in Blue haven't been impacted largely. India's semifinal qualification came through Sanju Samson's splendid show of 97 not out against West Indies, while chasing 196.

5 Mar 2026, 03:47:56 PM IST

India vs England LIVE Score: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second semifinal between India and England in Mumbai.

