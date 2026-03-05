IND vs ENG LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal: Can Abhishek Sharma regain lost form at Wankhede Stadium?

India will be eyeing a second consecutive final appearance in the T20 World Cup 2026 as they take on England on Thursday in a repeat of 2022 semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. So far, England have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, winning all the seven matches - four in the group stage and three in the Super 8 stage.

On the other hand, India's only loss in the tournament came at the hands of South Africa in the Super 8 stage. The Proteas lost to New Zealand in the first semifinal in Kolkata on Wednesday. India qualified for the semifinal after Sanju Samson's masterclass at Eden Gardens against West Indies.

Where to watch India vs England on TV?

The India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal will be televised live on Star Sports channels from 7 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs England will be available on JioStar app and website.

India vs England head-to-head in T20Is

India enjoy a 17-12 head-to-head record against England in T20Is overall. In the T20 World Cups, India once again hold an edge with a 3-2 win-loss record against the Englishmen.

India vs England predicted XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

