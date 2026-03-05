IND vs ENG LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal: Can Abhishek Sharma regain lost form at Wankhede Stadium?

India will be eyeing a second consecutive final appearance in the T20 World Cup 2026 as they take on England on Thursday in a repeat of 2022 semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. So far, England have been unbeaten in the tournament so far, winning all the seven matches - four in the group stage and three in the Super 8 stage.
On the other hand, India's only loss in the tournament came at the hands of South Africa in the Super 8 stage. The Proteas lost to New Zealand in the first semifinal in Kolkata on Wednesday. India qualified for the semifinal after Sanju Samson's masterclass at Eden Gardens against West Indies.
The India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal will be televised live on Star Sports channels from 7 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs England will be available on JioStar app and website.
India national cricket team vs England national team match scorecard
India enjoy a 17-12 head-to-head record against England in T20Is overall. In the T20 World Cups, India once again hold an edge with a 3-2 win-loss record against the Englishmen.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid
Although there are rumours of Rinku Singh replacing Abhishek Sharma at the top, but India are unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI. In fact, it is the same ground where Abhishek tonked 135 in just 54 balls in a T20I against England in 2025.
The last time India and England faced each other in a T20 World Cup semifinal was back in 2022. Batting first, India rode on a 63 from Hardik Pandya and a fifty from Virat Kohli to post 168/6 in 20 overs. In reply, the Men in Blue were hammered away by Jos Buttler and Alex Hales, with England romping home without losing a wicket. Hales top scored with 86 not out while Buttler was unbeaten at 80. Certainly, revenge will be on India's mind.
Before today, India opened their T20 World Cup campaign against USA at this same venue. In that game, India were six wickets down to with just 77 runs on board before Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 84 rescued India. On Thursday, there will be a tinge of grass on the pitch, meaning it will benefit the pacers. However, Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel expects a high-scoring encounter tonight.
India have been flawless so far in the tournament, baring the Super 8 game against South Africa. Although India haven't played the brand of cricket in the tournament so far, someone or the other has played their part on their given day. That's why, despite Abhishek Sharma's flop show in the tournament, the Men in Blue haven't been impacted largely. India's semifinal qualification came through Sanju Samson's splendid show of 97 not out against West Indies, while chasing 196.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second semifinal between India and England in Mumbai.