India vs England Live Score Updates, 1st Test Day 1: Ben Stokes-led England take on hosts India in the first match of the 5-match Test series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Ben Stokes and Co will face an uphill task against a star-studded India side who are unbeaten in the series for over a decade.
However, Ben Stokes' side will draw inspiration from the Alastair Cook-led England side that won the series when they toured India in 2012.
In terms of the team combination, Rohit Sharma-led India are likely to stick with the 2 pacer 3 spinner combination that has worked well for them in the recent past. While Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who have been a mainstay of the India XI, are almost certain to return, Axar Patel could take on the role of third spinner, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are likely to be India's frontline pacers.
Ahead of the series, the Indian team received a shock when veteran batsman Virat Kohli pulled out of the first two Tests citing 'personal reasons'. The BCCI have roped in Madhya Pradesh opener and Kohli's RCB teammate Rajat Patidar to take the GOAT's place in the Indian line-up for the first two matches.
When and where to watch the match?
The live streaming of the India vs England 2024 Test series in India will be available on the JioCinema app as well as the website. Also, the match can be watched live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels and the test match will begin at 9:30 am IST.
Squads:
India squad:
Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar
England squad:
Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (Wk), Dan Lawrence, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood
India vs England Live Score: In an interaction with JioCinema, Anil Kumble said, “Certainly, he's done well over the years. It's wonderful to see a young player come back. In England Lions' game, when the team was in trouble, he came in and scored a brilliant hundred. He's been rewarded by the selectors as a replacement. But I doubt whether he will play tomorrow. My sense would be that Shreyas (Iyer), now the team management has clearly stated that (KL) Rahul will not be keeping wickets, I am assuming that it'll be Shreyas at No. 4, then No. 5 would be KL Rahul, (at) No. 6 (KS) Bharat and then the all-rounders. So I feel that would be the approach,"
India vs England Live Score: Ravichandran Ashwin( Captain), Ravindra Jadeja( Vice-captain), Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Jasprit Bumrah, Jack Leach, James Anderson
India vs England Live Score: “Hard one to say (nature of pitch). We will have a look once it (match) starts and figure it out. It looks a good one from what I've seen," Rahul Dravid began his statement during Tuesday’s media interaction in a rather mundane manner.
Then he added: “But may spin a little bit. How quickly and how fast, I'm not sure. But it might spin a little bit certainly as the game goes on."
India vs England Live Score: Known to be a batting paradise, the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium's pitch is most likely to favour the batters. The team winning the toss may choose to bat first
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!