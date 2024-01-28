India vs England Live Score Updates, 1st Test Day 4: Ind vs Eng, Rohit Sharma-led India will look to end Ollie Pope's defiant 148-run knock early in the day and keep England's lead as small as possible on day four in Hyderabad.
England are currently 126 runs in front and if Pope and the English tailenders decide to hang around a little longer, they could cause Rohit and Co some serious problems. In particular, a score in the region of 150 could be difficult to chase on a treacherous Hyderabad pitch that has plenty to offer the spinners.
It will be interesting to see if India adopt the same approach as in the first innings, with the openers being aggressive from the start, or if the pressure of a run chase on Day 4 will hamper their batting style.
Earlier, on day three, England had bowled out India for 436 with the hosts 190 runs ahead. Meanwhile, in the second innings, England opted for a bazball approach rather than trying to defend and stay on the field for too long. The counterattack began with Zack Crawley and Ben Duckett, soon joined by Ollie Pope.
However, Pope is quickly running out of partners and his valiant innings could be in vain if India continue to take wickets at the other end and stop England's tail from wagging in the 2nd innings.
India and England Playing XI:
India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, KS Bharat, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin
England playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, Jack Leach
India vs England Live Score: In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Peterson wrote, "It’s a marathon and not a sprint! England's session by a LONG WAY. If England win this session, this Test is alive. And for the sake of Test cricket, I hope we’re here tomorrow afternoon with India needing 50 to win and 7 wickets down! A grandstand finish on a Sunday please!"
India vs Engald Live Score: Speaking at the post-day press conference, Root said, "I'm not any more. I think that's the benchmark. Honestly, I might have scored a few runs in the subcontinent. But not on a surface like that against an attack like that.
Honestly, that was really special today and it gives a lot of confidence to the rest of the group as well,"
India vs England Live Score: The over 316 run total by England so far is the highest by any team at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad in the 4th innings, highlighting team India's dominance in this venue.
India vs England Live Score: "It does happen. If a batsman starts to access different areas, it's always going to be a challenge. Someone like Pope who played, he accessed the square, fine leg area as well and the sweep and the reverse sweep and he played it consistently. Credit must go to him. They really played well, took on the attack at the stage where it was needed and sometimes that happens. Someone who plays some shots like these consistently does get the bowlers under pressure in terms of variation in the lines. Credit goes to him,"
"But as I said, we still have to be patient with the lines, still hit the right areas and hope to get a wicket. Hope to get an edge or something or the other. That can happen. But I think the credit goes to him the way he played,"
India vs England Live Score: In an interaction with India Today, Ganguly said, "India will win the series, the matter is whether they will win it 4-0 or 5-0. Every Test will be decisive. England could have won this Test match had they batted well. One cannot win against India by making 230 or 240 runs on Indian soil. Had they made 350 or 400, they could have beaten India, but they weren't able to do that. It's a tough series for England. Any team other than the Australia of that era could not create any impact here."
While speaking about the young talents in the team, the former Indian skipper said, "According to me, Yashasvi is an all-format player. Rishabh Pant is also a huge player when he comes after recovering from an injury. Shreyas Iyer, Pant, and Shubman Gill have to adapt a lot."
India vs England Live Score: Speaking at the post-day press conference, Root said, "I'm speechless. It's one of the best knocks that I've ever seen. I've seen a lot of cricket. Played and batted out there in the middle with a lot of brilliant players and to witness that today was really special,"
"I didn't mind when he big-dogged me and said 'can you do the press (conference)' because to manipulate the field as he did against that attack, on that surface, to show the powers of concentration, determination, fitness and skill…immense," Root added.
India vs England Live Score: India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey while speaking at the post-day press conference said, "We are not looking at any particular target (to chase) as I said the objective is to come tomorrow morning and get early wickets and limit their total. We are not putting any pressure on ourselves by setting any targets. We just want to bowl in the right areas to extract turn and bounce from the wicket,"
"If you look at the way the game has progressed over the last few days from the first session, the amount of turn the ball has taken, I think it got better in the second innings. I think it is going to get a bit better on the slower side (tomorrow). There will be some turn but it is not the usual turn you see in the Indian sub-continental wickets, the sharp turn when the game progresses. There is a little turn but not as challenging," Mhambrey added.
