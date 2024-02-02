India vs England Live Score Updates, 2nd Test Day 1: Ind vs Eng Rohit Sharma's boys will have to bounce back in the second Test against England and try to level the series. Ben Stokes and his team outsmarted India in Hyderabad. The visitors won the first Test by 28 runs, thanks to a brilliant Tom Hartley. The debutant slow left-arm orthodox bowler took 7 wickets in the second innings and bundled out the hosts for 202 runs.
Another debutant, Ollie Pope, must also get all the credit for his brilliant 196 in the second innings. The English batter helped his team achieve 420, which India eventually failed to beat.
Conditions in Vizag will be different. While Hyderabad offered spin from the word go, Vizag should provide more opportunities for batters in the initial phase of the game.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.
England (Playing 11): Ben Stokes (Captain), Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson.
The last 5 Test matches between these two teams produced results. England won 3 of those while India emerged victorious in 2. The last time won a Test match against England was in September 2021. In the Oval Test, Rohit Sharma smashed 127 as an opener and helped India set a target of 467. The visitors eventually won it by 157 runs.
India and England have faced each other in 132 Tests, where India won 31 and England won 51 matches. There have been 50 matches that ended in a draw.
Pakistani-British cricketer Shoaib Bashir will make his debut in the Test match. The uncapped spinner earlier arrived late in India because of visa issues. He comes in place of Jack Leach, who has been ruled out due to a knee injury.
Ben Stokes (C), Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (WK), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir and James Anderson.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!