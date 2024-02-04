India vs England Live Score Updates, 2nd Test Day 3: IND vs ENG, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal will resume the innings on day three of the Test match in Vishakhapatnam. India's opening pair will be looking to put more pressure on the England bowlers from the outset, while continuing their aggressive approach.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has had a dream run in the Test format so far, will be looking for a repeat of his 1st innings performance, while skipper Rohit Sharma will be looking for a big score for the first time in this Test series.
England, on the other hand, will be looking to wrap up the Indian innings quickly in order to chase down a manageable total. They will be relying heavily on their inexperienced spinners, while the seasoned James Anderson cannot be ruled out.
Earlier, on the second day of the Test match, England dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravichandran Ashwin in quick succession to end India's innings on 396.
While England made their usual aggressive start, putting pressure on India's pacers and spinners, and were well placed at 114/1 at one stage, Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance with the ball soon turned the match in India's favour. Bumrah took 6 wickets on the day, conceding just 45 runs, with the other 4 wickets being shared by Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel. England's innings ended on 253, 143 runs behind India's total.
India vs England Live Score: ‘No demons in the pitch’ says Jasprit Bumrah
India vs England Live Score: Speaking at the post-match press conference, Bumrah said, "Yesterday evening we felt we lost two-three wickets more than we wanted to. So we wanted to capitalise as much as we could. Yashasvi [Jaiswal] played a brilliant innings and kept us in the game. The wicket is not doing a lot. There are no demons in the wicket,"
India vs England Live Score: Gautam Gambhir reacts to Yashasvi Jaiswal's double ton
India vs England Live Score: Speaking to PTI, Gambhir said, "I want to congratulate the youngster for his achievement but, more importantly, I want to tell everyone that let the young man play. We have seen in the past that in India we have a habit, especially the media, to over-hype their achievements and give them tags and make them look like heroes… The pressure of expectation gets the better of them and the players are not able to play their natural game. Let him grow and enjoy his cricket,"
India vs England Live Score: Will Virat Kohli be available for 3rd Test Match?
India vs England Live Score: According to a PTI report, BCCI Selecton committee chairman Ajit Agargar told his staff, "Family comes first as BCCI's press release stated and Virat will only play if he feels that he is in a position to play,"
India vs England Live Score: Kevin Peterson's huge praise for Jasprit Bumrah
India vs England Live Score: Speaking to JioCinema, Peterson said, "He is a mighty fine bowler. What a privilege it is to watch him. He is just the master, isn't he? If he is saying that he produced a Ben Stokes delivery which he shouldn't have done, then how are you supposed to play it? You get some sort of an indication in his action load that it's going to go this way or that way. It's almost unplayable. You saw it there from Stokes' reaction. It was like saying 'I just can't play this',"
India vs England Live Score: Ab De Villiers reacts to Virat Kohli's decision to opt out of first 2 matches
India vs England Live Score: Speaking on his YouTube channel, De Villiers said, "Yes, his second child is on the way. It's family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him. But he has made absolutely the right decision,"
India vs England Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah decodes Stokes' reaction after getting out
India vs England Live Score: Speaking to JioCinema, Bumrah said, "So, the ball was reversing consistently but that ball I think I wanted to bowl an away swinger but it didn't swing at all and kept straight. So probably that's why the reaction. He perhaps thought the ball would go away. In the first match when the shine was outside, he tried to step out and it did go the other way. So yeah, it was a big wicket. He is a very dangerous batter at that stage of the match. He takes his chances and plays with a lot of freedom,"
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!