India vs England Live Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 1: Ind vs Eng, Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, England's Ben Stokes said he would have liked to bat first as well. There were a number of changes for India with Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan making their Test debut today while Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja making a comeback in the side.
The Test series is currently evenly matched with England winning the first match and India clinching the second one in Vishakhapatnman.
Contrary to the conventional wisdom that India will steamroll their opponents on home soil, where they haven't lost a series in the last 12 years, England have made their presence felt in the series with their Bazball approach that has often caused the Indians to play catch-up with the visitors.
India, however, will be looking for a repeat of their performance in the second Test, where the might of Jasprit Bumrah was on full display as the pacer took 9 wickets in the Test match, exploiting the reverse-friendly conditions in Vishakhapatnam, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill also shone with a double century and a century respectively.
Meanwhile, England, who are heavily reliant on their batting, will look to do what they have done best in this series and put the Indian attack under pressure by taking the aggressive route. Given the inexperience in the Indian batting line-up, England's spinners will also feel they have a fair chance in Rajkot.
In team news, there will be some changes to the Indian line-up as Ravindra Jadeja has passed his fitness test and will be included in the squad for the second Test, while KL Rahul joins Virat Kohli among the high-profile players who will miss this encounter. With Shreyas Iyer out of the side for the last three matches, India are likely to opt for Sarfaraz Khan or Dhruv Jurel in his place.
England, on the other hand, have already announced their squad for the 3rd Test, opting for 2 pacers in the form of Mark Wood and James Anderson, while they will go with the combination of 3 spinners in Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley and Joe Root.
England Playing XI:
England's XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson.
India Playing XI:
Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
England playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, James Anderson, Mark Wood.
India vs England Live Score: IND 13/0 after 2.0 overs
India vs England Live Score: A positive start for India with both the openers looking to hit the ball for a boundary on every possible opportunity. This flat Rajkot surface doesn't seem to be offering much help to the seamers while big shots look easy to come by.
Yashasvi Jaiswal 6 (4)
Rohit Sharma 6 (10)
India vs England Live Score: Live action begins
India vs England Live Score: The experienced James Anderson starts the proceedings for England against the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
India vs England Live Score: Emotional moment in Rajkot
India vs England Live Score: Sarfaraz Khan has finally been rewarded for his consistent performance in domestic cricket and will make his debut in Rajkot today. It was an emotional moment for Sarfaraz's father, however, who was seen hiding his face from camera with his eyes presumably being wet with tears of joy.
India vs England Live Score: India playing XI today
India vs England Live Score:
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
India vs England Live Score: IND to bat first
India vs England Live Score: Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first at Rajkot. 4 changes for India with Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja coming back into the side while Dhruv Jurel and Sarafaraz Khan make their debut.
India vs England Live Score: When and where to watch the match?
India vs England Live Score: The live streaming of the India vs England 2024 Test series in India will be available on the JioCinema app as well as the website. Also, the match can be watched live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels. The Test match will begin at 9:30 am IST.
India vs England Live Score: Gautam Gambhir congratulates Yashasvi Jaiswal
India vs England Live Score: Speaking to PTI, Gambhir said, “I want to congratulate the youngster for his achievement, but, more importantly, I want to tell everyone that let the young man play. We have seen in the past that in India we have a habit, especially the media, to over-hype their achievements, and give them tags and make them look like heroes,"
“The pressure of expectation gets the better of them, and the players are not able to play their natural game. Let him grow, and, enjoy his cricket," Gambhir added.
India vs England Live Score: Rajkot weather prediction
India vs England Live Score: The weather conditions in Rajkot are set to be sunny. According to AccuWeather, there is no probability of rain and thunderstorms during the next 24 hours. The temperature is expected to range between 32 degrees to 18 degrees Celsius, and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 11 km/hr in the north-north-east direction in the next 24 hours.
The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 33 km/h during the day and 28 km/hr at night cannot be ruled out. There is no probability of cloud cover during the next 24 hours.
India vs England Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah is now the world's no 1 ranked Test bowler
India vs England Live Score: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has clinched the top spot in the Test bowling rankings for the first time on the latest ICC Men's Test Bowler ranking
With this, Bumrah has become the first bowler in history to be ranked on top in all three formats of cricket. Earlier on 17 July 2022, Bumrah was ranked the number 1 bowler in ODIs by ICC, however, he is currently ranked 6th in the ODI format. In T20 format he also achieved the top spot, but currently is at 89th in the ranking.
Bumrah's rise to the top of the Test bowling rankings came soon after he showed his class with a 9-wicket haul in the second Test against England in Vishakhapatnam.
India vs England Live Score: KS Bharat should first be judged on his keeping, says Aakash Chopra
India vs England Live Score: Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said, "It's been heard that Dhruv Jurel will be handed his debut cap. I am thinking whether it's right or wrong. Only two Tests have happened. I want him (Bharat) to keep in all five, but if you still need batting that much, Bharat deserves to be given at least one more match,"
"I would say Srikar Bharat should firstly be judged on his keeping and I feel he is keeping decently. The pitches are difficult and that's why you weren't getting KL Rahul to keep. You said you wanted a specialist keeper. So he is doing his job fully as a specialist keeper," the former cricketer added.
India vs England Live Score: Ashwin will take his 500th wicket in my hometown, says Jadeja
India vs England Live Score: Speaking at a pres-conference, Jadeja said, "He will take it here (Ashwin taking 500 Test scalps), nothing to worry about. I am very happy for him, been playing with him for years. Thought he would get it in the first test match, it is okay. It is destiny that he will get it here in my hometown."
India vs England Live Score: Dhruv Jurel to replace KS Bharat? Sanjay Manjrekar opines
India vs England Live Score: Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Manjrekar said, "I think so that India should bring in Dhruv Jurel... but I believe that it is a very short-term sort of role that has to be filled before Rishabh Pant comes in and takes his rightful place. So, it is a great time to look at another option."
“You have seen enough of KS Bharat now to see what he is all about and what is the return you get from investing in him. I find Dhruv Jurel a more exciting investment at this stage" the former cricketer added.
India vs England Live Score: Ben Stokes thanks BCCI
India vs England Live Score: Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ben Stokes said, "For any individual having to wait for that (Visa) is always an anxious period, but thankfully, we got it through this morning, and great job from the guys at the airport for giving him his visa to get through initially, and everyone at the BCCI and the government to get the visa quickly. We do not have to worry anymore about those issues, we were very confident that we would get the visa for Rehan before the game started,"
India vs England Live Score: Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara felicitated
India vs England Live Score: Indian veterans Ravindra Jadeja and Cheteshwar Pujara were felicitated by the Saurashtra Cricket Association on Wednesday for their performances at the domestic and international level.
Speaking at the felicitation ceremony, Jadeja said, "We played together for Saurashtra in Pune in an U14 tournament. My favourite memory at this stadium is a triple century against Railways (in 2012). I have also taken many five-wicket hauls here at this stadium."
"He used to always tell me that 'hey, take a five-wicket haul'. I would tell him that it is not always possible as sometimes wickets are flat. I am really happy for him. He is one of the backbones of SCA," the all-rounder added.
India vs England Live Score: Ben Stokes comments on Virat Kohli's abscenece, ‘loss for cricket’
India vs England Live Score: Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Stokes said, “I do not mean to say anything disrespectful to the question. I think when it is situations like these, when someone is missing a big series and a lot of cricket due to personal reasons, which we are not sure of, we should not label that as positive or negative to our team,"
"We should just let it be. It is a broader loss for cricket. I wish Virat whatever he is going through all the best, I wish he comes through it. Virat Kohli, on a cricket field, is something that everybody wants to see," the English skipper added.
India vs England Live Score: ‘This match will be interesting’ says Jaydev Unadkat
India vs England Live Score: Speaking to ANi, cricketer Jaydev Unadkat said, "Whenever there is a test match in Rajkot, it is a special occasion. We want India to beat England here and get a lead in the series. Both teams are playing well and since the series is currently at 1-1, this match will be very interesting...,"
India vs England Live Score: Sanjay Manjrekar's big praise for Sarfaraz Khan
India vs England Live Score: Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Manjrekar said, "Yes, inexperienced batting lineup, but I think the quality that's needed in this particular series are just Indian batters who play spin well. There's where you think Sarfaraz Khan suddenly makes his case very strong. I would want Rajat Patidar as the incumbent to take that place at number four and then have Sarfaraz Khan coming at number five only on the basis that he was in the queue before,"
"The form that he's had over the long term should count for something and have more weightage than Devdutt Padikkal, who had a great run of late. Enough indication that Sarfaraz Khan would be an interesting batter for India to have to challenge the English spinners. The better player of spin plays. I don't think Padikkal being a left-hander will just further his case because India has Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Yashasvi Jaiswal," the former cricketer added.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!