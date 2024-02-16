India vs England Live Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 2: Ind vs Eng, After winning the toss and deciding to bat first at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, India managed to put 326/5 at Stumps on Day 1 against England on 15 February.
Despite losing Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) in the 3.5 over and Shubman Gill (0) in the 5.4 over to Mark Wood, skipper Rohit Sharma kept the momentum going. However, Tom Hartley picked up the wicket of Rajat Patidar (5) in the 8.5 over.
Looking at some stats, this was the second time that Shubman Gill was dismissed for a Duck in the ongoing series.
Following this, Ravindra Jadeja was promoted to bat and along with Rohit Sharma, they built a 4th wicket partnership of 204 stunning runs.
Before bring dismissed by Mark Wood on the third delivery of 64th over – as he was caught by Ben Stokes at mid-wicket – Rohit Sharma (131) scored his 11th Test Hundred. He has become the eldest Indian skipper to score a Test Century.
Then Sarfaraz Khan (62) was sent to keep the momentum going, an he completed his first half century on Test Debut and became the third fastest Indian batter to score 50 on men's Test debut for India. He is after Yuvraj Singh and Hardik Pandya.
But he was Run OUT by Mark Wood on the 5th delivery of 82nd over by James Anderson.
After this, Ravindra Jadeja scored his 4th Test hundred in 201 runs, which is his second on this (Rajkot) ground. Apart from this, he also completed his 3000 Test runs in 70 matches.
Currently, India are 326/5 after 86 overs at Stumps on DAY 1, with Ravindra Jadeja (110*) and Kuldeep Yadav (1*) are on crease.
For England, Mark Wood took three wicket and Tom Hartley picked one.
There were a number of changes for India with Dhruv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan making their Test debut today while Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja making a comeback in the side.
The Test series is currently evenly matched with England winning the first match and India clinching the second one in Vishakhapatnam.
Contrary to the conventional wisdom that India will steamroll their opponents on home soil, where they haven't lost a series in the last 12 years, England have made their presence felt in the series with their Bazball approach that has often caused the Indians to play catch-up with the visitors.
India, however, will be looking for a repeat of their performance in the second Test, where the might of Jasprit Bumrah was on full display as the pacer took 9 wickets in the Test match, exploiting the reverse-friendly conditions in Vishakhapatnam, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill also shone with a double century and a century respectively.
Meanwhile, England, who are heavily reliant on their batting, will look to do what they have done best in this series and put the Indian attack under pressure by taking the aggressive route. Given the inexperience in the Indian batting line-up, England's spinners will also feel they have a fair chance in Rajkot.
In team news, there will be some changes to the Indian line-up as Ravindra Jadeja has passed his fitness test and will be included in the squad for the second Test, while KL Rahul joins Virat Kohli among the high-profile players who will miss this encounter. With Shreyas Iyer out of the side for the last three matches, India are likely to opt for Sarfaraz Khan or Dhruv Jurel in his place.
England, on the other hand, have already announced their squad for the 3rd Test, opting for 2 pacers in the form of Mark Wood and James Anderson, while they will go with the combination of 3 spinners in Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley and Joe Root.
England Playing XI:
England's XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson.
India Playing XI:
Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
Highlights:
- India: 50 runs in 13.2 overs (82 balls)
- Rohit Sharma score 50 off 71 balls.
- 4th wicket partnership of 50 runs comes in 88 balls (RG Sharma 34, RA Jadeja 17)
- India score 100 runs in 25.6 overs (158 balls).
- 4th wicket partnership of 100 runs comes in 182 balls (RG Sharma 56, RA Jadeja 41)
- Ravindra Jadeja scored 50 off 97 balls.
- 11th Test Hundred for Rohit Sharma. He scored 100 off 157 balls (11 x 4, 2 x 6)
- India scored 200 runs in 55.5 overs (337 balls).
- 4th wicket partnership of 200 runs comes in 322 balls (RG Sharma 112, RA Jadeja 83)
- Rohit Sharma (131) OUT on the third delivery of 64th over by Mark Wood, as he was caught by Ben Stokes at mid-wicket. With this, 204 runs 4th wicket partnership between Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja comes to an end in Rajkot.
- 5th Wicket partnership of 50 runs comes in 70 balls (RA Jadeja 10, SN Khan) 42)
- Sarfaraz Khan completes his first half century on Test Debut and became the third fastest Indian batter to score 50 on men's Test debut for India. He is after Yuvraj Singh and Hardik Pandya.
- Ravindra Jadeja scores his fourth Test hundred
- Sarfaraz Khan (62) Run OUT by Mark Wood on the 5th delivery of 82nd over by James Anderson.
- 4th Test hundred for Ravindra Jadeja (201 balls) and second on this (Rajkot) ground.
- India score 326/5 after 86 overs at Stumps on DAY 1, with skipper Rohit Sharma (131) scoring his 11th Test Century and Ravindra Jadeja (110*) hitting is 4th Test century. Also, Jadeja completed his 3000 Test runs in 70 matches.
Kuldeep is not taking any chances and preferring to block. Root is teasing him with deliveries outside the off. He is happy to leave them alone.
Ravindra Jadeja, at 110 off 212, faces James Anderson now. He gets his first run with a single.
Joe Root starts the day for England with an orthodox fielding. The first run comes from an outside edge as Kuldeep gets a couple.
India vs England Live Score: IND 326/5; who is Dhruv Jurel?
In the 22-23 season, Dhruv Jurel scored 429 runs at an average of 71.50 in domestic cricket. His highest score was 249 against Nagaland. He debuted in the IPL 2023 for Rajasthan Royals and had a strike rate of 172.73.
India vs England Live Score: IND 326/5; can India reach 500?
Rajkot is known for being a five-day venue. Test matches here generally go on until the final day. Since India are batting first, they will need a big score. Ravindra Jadeja has been batting well. With him, he has Kuldeep Yadav, who can bat. Then, India have Dhruv Jurel and Ravi Ashwin. So, India may get to 500. But, India batters will have to start afresh and take as it comes.
India vs England Live Score: IND 326/5; can Jadeja go big?
Local boy Ravindra Jadeja scored his 4th Test century. With Dhruv Jurel and R Ashwin still waiting to come to bat, it will be Jadeja's chance to score higher. He has done it in the past. His highest Test score is 175*. Can he beat his own record?
India vs England Live Score: IND 326/5; debutant Dhruv Jurel to come
Today will mark the batting debut of Dhruv Jurel. The wicket keeper-batter has joined the team in place of KS Bharat. Dhruv plays for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket.
India vs England Live Score: IND 326/5; Sarfaraz impresses on debut
Sarfaraz Khan impressed with his free-flowing style of batting on debut. For his 62, he hit 9 fours and 1 six. He looked extremely comfortable while handling English bowlers, no matter if it was spin or pace.
India vs England Live Score: IND 326/5; Jadeja, Kuldeep hold the fort
Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav are presently batting. Kuldeep came as a night-watchman in place of debutant Dhruv Jurel.
