LIVE UPDATES

India vs England Live Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 2: IND 330/5; game resumes for second day

2 min read . Updated: 16 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST

India vs England Live Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 2: Ind vs Eng, India managed to put 326/5 at Stumps on DAY 1, all thanks to 204 runs 4th wicket partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma, where Rohit scored his 11th Test century, while Jadeja scored his 4th Test Hundred.