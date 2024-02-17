India vs England Live Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 3: While chasing India's first innings target of 445, England scored 207/2 in 35 overs on DAY 2. Ben Duckett hit his third Test century. He is playing at 133 off 118 balls. He is accompanied by Joe Root who is at 9 off 13 balls.
For India, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj picked up the two wickets. It was Ashwin's 500th Test wicket when he claimed Zak Crawley.
However, the biggest setback for India was Ashwin's withdrawal from the Rajkot Test due to family emergency. He won't be available for the remainder of the match.
England Playing XI:
England's XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson.
India Playing XI:
Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
India vs England Day 2 highlights
- Jadeja also reached 3000 Test runs in his 70th match.
- India's score advanced to 331/7 early on.
- Debutant Dhruv Jurel and R Ashwin contributed to a 77-run partnership.
- Jurel was dismissed for 46, bringing India's score to 415/9.
- Bumrah's quick runs concluded India's innings at 445.
- England reached 50 runs in 9.1 overs with Crawley and Duckett opening.
- Duckett scored 50 from 39 balls, while Crawley was out for 15, caught by Patidar off Ashwin, marking Ashwin's 500th Test wicket.
- Duckett secured his third Test century, the fastest by an England player in India, in 88 balls.
- England finished DAY 2 at 207/2 in 35 overs, with significant contributions from Duckett and a 50-run partnership between Duckett and Pope.
India vs England Live Score: Who'll replace Ashwin?
India vs England Live Score: India won't be allowed to replace Ashwin as rules won't allow Rohit Sharma to do so. Check here.
India vs England Live Score: Can India stop Duckett?
India vs England Live Score: Ben Duckett hit his third Test century on February 16 in Rajkot. He's played 18 Test matches so far and scored 1,385 runs with an average of 46.16. However, what is stunning is his strike rate of 87.88. On Day 3, he will be eyeing to surpass his highest score so far, 182. Can Indian bowlers stop him? A lot will depend on how the first half an hour goes.
India vs England Live Score: No Ashwin for India
India vs England Live Score: Ashwin has withdrawn for the Rajkot Test due to family emergency. He won't be available for the remaining three days. He cannot be replaced with someone who can bowl or bat as the rules do not permit it.
India vs England Live Score: Eng 238 runs behind
India vs England Live Score: England are 238 runs behind in the first innings. Ben Duckett, who earlier hit his third Test century, is playing at 133 off 118 balls. Joe Root is at 9 off 13 balls.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!