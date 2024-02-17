LIVE UPDATES

India vs England Live Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 3: England trailing by 238 runs; can Bumrah-Siraj stop Duckett?

1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2024, 08:39 AM IST

India vs England Live Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 3: India managed to put 326/5 at Stumps on DAY 1. On Day 2, it made 445 in the first innings. Ashwin picked up his 500th wicket. England were 207/2 in 35 overs at Stumps on DAY 2. Ben Duckett hit his third Test century.