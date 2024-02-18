LIVE UPDATES

India vs England Live Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 4: Shubman Gill eyes 4th Test ton, live action to begin soon

6 min read . Updated: 18 Feb 2024, 09:20 AM IST

India vs England Live Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 3: IND vs ENG, Shubman Gill would be aiming to get to his 4th Test ton at the Niranjan Shah International Cricket Stadium in Rajkot. Meanwhile, India are placed comfortably in this match with a score of 196/2 and a lead of over 320 runs.