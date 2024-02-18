India vs England Live Score Updates, 3rd Test Day 3: IND vs ENG, Rohit Sharma-led India will be looking to further assert their authority in this match by extending their lead to over 450 or 500 runs and asking the visitors to Bazball their way out of a sticky situation in Rajkot.
Shubman Gill and nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav are currently batting at the Niranjan Shah Cricket Stadium in Rajkot with scores of 65 and 3 respectively. India are comfortably on 196/2 with their lead now at 322 runs.
On the third day of the Test match, England lost 8 wickets in quick succession after resuming the day with a score of 207/5. Mohammed Siraj led the Indian attack with 4 wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja each claimed 2 wickets.
India, on the other hand, started their 2nd innings aggressively with the usual opening pair of skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. However, first innings centurion Rohit was quickly dismissed by England's Joe Root in the second innings.
After the skipper's dismissal, India's two young guns, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, put on a 155-run partnership that not only helped stabilise the Indian innings but also put England on the back foot. Yashasvi Jaiswal furthered his sensational run in the series with an unbeaten 3rd Test century.
However, Jaiswal was forced to leave the field with back spasms and was replaced by Rajat Patidar, who struggled to find his feet at the crease and was eventually dismissed without any change to the scoreboard.
Joe Root and Tom Hartley were England's only wicket-takers on a day that did not go in their favour. But you can bet on this Ben Stokes-led side to come back from behind on day four and spring a few surprises. The immediate aim for England would be to break the current partnership and bowl India out for a lead of under 400 runs before chasing down an insurmountable target.
India and England Playing XI:
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (w/k), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (w/k), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
India vs England Live Score: According to a report by Hindustan Times, Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri during their commentary stint yesterday speculated that back spasm felt by Jaiswal could be owing to the huge leap taken by him while celebrating 3rd Test ton.
While Jaiswal received the required attention from team physio, the Indian opener had to be ruled out of the 3rd inninngs of the match just an over later.
India vs England Live Score: Writing on X, Sehwag wrote, “Back to back century for Yashasvi Jaiswal. Treating Spinners the way they should be treated. De dana dan"
In an episode of What the Duck, Ravichandran Ashwin had revealed his feelings about off spinners, he said, “Viru said, ‘You know what, I don’t think off-spinners are bowlers. They do not trouble me at all. I just find it easy smashing them’,
India vs England Live Score: Speaking at the post-day press conference, Duckett said, "I'd be interested to know if those people were against it when he was doing it to Pat Cummins and hitting him for six in the summer. I've no words really for it. It's the same as me playing a reverse sweep and getting caught at point. Options are practised and that shot has been very successful for him over the past year so next time it may go over slip,"
India vs England Live Score: Ravichandran Ashwin won’t remain a part of the ongoing Rajkot Test against England. The ace Indian cricketer, who earlier claimed his 500th wicket in Test cricket, withdrew from the match due to a family emergency, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on February 16.
The BCCI did not provide details of Ashwin’s family emergency. However, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla revealed later on that it was Ashwin’s mother who was unwell.
"Wishing speedy recovery of mother of @ashwinravi99. He has to rush and leave Rajkot test to Chennai to be with his mother," Shukla posted on X (formerly Twitter).
India will have to continue the match with 10 “active" players because it is not allowed to replace Ashwin with a player who’ll be allowed to bat or bowl. The substitute player will be allowed to field only.
India vs England Live Score: Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Vaughan wrote, “the skipper doesn’t Bazball .. he plays the situation .. Joe is far too good to gift India such a cheap wicket 20 mins into a crucial day when they are down to 10 players .. Sport is about changing styles at the right time"
India vs England Live Score: "Apne dekha hoga unke T-shirt ke peeche jo naam hai naa, number hai naa, vo Nau (9) aur Saat (7) hai. Actually, vo mera he naam hai. Hindi mein aap usko Nau (9) aur Saat (7) padh sakte hai. Toh aisa lagta hai ki bass wahi gaye hai aur main stance liya hoon. Main iss tarike se chauke maar raha hoon, chakke maar raha hoon," NDTV Sports quoted Naushad Khan as saying.
India vs England Live Score: Speaking at the post-day press conference, Siraj said, "We had only four bowlers and we had a responsibility. We knew they would attack so we spoke about sticking together knowing that they would make a mistake. We did not plan anything much, we were waiting for them to make a mistake. I knew the yorker would be a good wicket-taking option. The important role for a bowler is to bowl six dot balls, we know they are not used to playing out six dots in a row
India vs England Live Score: Writing on his X (formerly Twitter) account, Vaughan wrote, “Another fascinating days play .. England for the wrong reasons & India for all the right reasons .. the loss of @ashwinravi99 seems to have galvanised the group .. And @ybj_19 is the next all format all condition superstar .. #INDvENG"
India vs England Live Score: Speaking at the post-day press conference, Duckett said, “When you see players from the opposition playing like that, it almost feels like we should take some credit that they’re playing differently than how other people play Test cricket,"
“We saw it a bit in the summer and it’s quite exciting to see other players and other teams are also playing that aggressive style of cricket," the left hander added.
India vs England Live Score: A threat of over-rate penalties was looming over the Indian team on Day 3 of the match when Rohit Sharma switched to his Mumbaikar tone to order the fielders to pass the ball faster.
“Jaldi toh mangao ball yaar, ham log 3 over peeche hain. Ye jaldi all out ho gaye na toh ham log ka vo lagega (Get the ball quickly; we are three overs behind. If these guys get all out now, we will be struck with over-rate penalties)," the Indian skipper can be heard saying in the stump mic.
Interestingly, Rohit Sharma was not specific about his instructions as he never mentioned penalties or fines but just said “ham log ka vo lagega." This proves the point Virat Kohli once made in one of his interviews when he spoke about how Rohit Sharma is never specific with his commands. “He will say something, but it's your job to figure out what he actually meant," Virat Kohli said.
India vs England Live Score: Speaking to Sky Sports, Nasser Hussain said, "After the first two Tests against India, we said that Root might not be suited to Bazball. But the stats say otherwise. He averages 51 under this regime and he averaged 49 before that. His dismissal sort of sums up where we are with Bazball. It will thrill and frustrate in equal measure,"
"When he is playing those reverse-scoops to the first ball of the day of an Ashes Test, we all jump up and applaud. When he does it to Bumrah here and gets out, we all say 'what a disgrace'," he added
"One thing Joe will look at is the timing of that shot. Ashwin was not there, India are down a bowler; Ravindra Jadeja is playing off the back of an injury; Jasprit Bumrah is playing three Tests in a row and there is talk of him needing a rest. Bazball is about being attacking but it is also about soaking up pressure. Get Bumrah into his second or third spell, take it deep and then play the shot later in the day," Hussain further added.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!