India vs England Live Score Updates, 4th Test Day 1: Ind vs Eng, Rohit Sharma led India will take on the visitors England at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi for the 4th of 5 Test series. India will win the series if they defeat England in this encounter while England would be aiming to get back to winning ways after two back-to-back losses.
BCC had earlier announced that India's lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah had been released from the squad ahead of the 4th Test in Ranchi. The loss of Bumrah from the Indian setup has meant that there will be certain changes in the playing XI in order to find the veteran bowler's replacement.
Meanwhile, the English camp have raised doubts about the nature of the pitch in Ranchi with skipper Ben Stokes going so far as to say that he had ‘never seen something like that’ and had no idea ‘what could happen’ at the wicket on Friday.
Following the trend of announcing their playing XI in advance, India released their team on Thursday making two changes with Rehan Ahmed and Mark Wood missing from the setup.
India vs England 4th Test: Playing XI
England playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (WK), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson and Shoaib Bashir
India probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep
India vs England 4th Test: Livestreaming details
The live streaming of India vs England 4th Test will begin at 9:30 AM on JioCinema mobile application and website. The viewers can also watch the live broadcast on television on the Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels.
ENG playing XI today
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson
Ben Stokes' comments on Ranchi pitch
Speaking about the Ranchi pitch, Stokes said, "I don't know what could happen. If you looked down one side of opposite ends it just looked different to what I am used to seeing, especially out in India. It looked green and grassy up in the changing-rooms, but then you go out there, it looked different. Very dark and crumbly and quite a few cracks in it."
Ranchi pitch report
Unlike the flat pitch of Hyderabad and Rajkot, the pitch of Ranchi is expected to throw challenges for the batters. England skipper Ben Stokes has already expressed his doubts about the pitch and claimed that he has never seen something like that. The pitch will offer more turn to spinners, but controlling that turn is going to be a challenge for them also.
Ranchi weather report
The weather looks fine from 23 to 26 February in Ranchi with clear skies and almost zero chances of rain, but on 27 February, the rain gods can make some appearance and disrupt the match. As per AccuWeather, there are more than 60% chances of rain on Day 5 of the match and let's hope the match is wrapped up in four days like the Rajkot Test.
When and where to watch the match?
