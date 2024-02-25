India vs England 4th Test Day 3 Live Score Updates: Jurel, Kuldeep slugging it out

India vs England 4th Test Day 3 Live Score Updates:: The 4th Test between India and England is being played in Ranchi. India's leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Test series, Jasprit Bumrah, has been rested in this match.
England playing 11:
Zack Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (WK), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson and Shoaib Bashir.
India playing XI:
Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep and Mohd. Siraj.
India vs England 4th Test Day 3 Live Score Updates: India is on a sticky wicket on this day 3. I don't think the question is if we can score more than England in this first innings. The question is how many minutes (or hours) we can play this morning before getting all out. What kind of lead England will have over India? With just three wickets to go, it probably will be a miracle if Indian batters sustain for more than an hour or two. Fingers crossed.
India vs England Live Score: Akash Deep once thought about not following his dream to play cricket for India because his family needed his father's pension money.
He is the youngest of six, with three older sisters. Before cricket, he rented out dump trucks near the Sone River, on the border of Bihar and Jharkhand. He lost his brother Dhiraj and his father Ramji Singh in 2015. His father, who was a physical education teacher, didn't want him to pursue cricket.
India vs England Live Score: Sunny Gavaskar earlier joked that he wanted Joe Root to play a reverse scoop to get to his hundred. "I must admit it did cross my mind (to play the reverse scoop when on 96) but it was not a great option as the wicket was keeping low unlike the previous wicket. I was desperate to get some runs for the guys and I was happy to do that today," Root later said.
India vs England Live Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal scored another 50 in the first innings. He looked to score another ton but fell prey to a delivery that kept low. He played on himself at 73. He was Shoaib Bashir's fourth wicket.
India vs England Live Score: Joe Root opted for a more traditional approach in his batting in the first innings. Sunil Gavaskar came up with a new term, Jamball cricket. Curious to know what it is. Find out.
India vs England Live Score: India, after suffering a loss in the first Test match, came back strongly and won the next two matches. Rohit Sharma's boys are leading the series 2-1 at the moment.
