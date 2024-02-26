India vs England Live Score Updates, 4th Test Day 4: Ind vs Eng, .
England playing 11:
Zack Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes (WK), Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson and Shoaib Bashir.
India playing XI:
Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep and Mohd. Siraj.
India vs England Live Score: First wicket down for India, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been dismissed on a score of 37. Joe Root who dismissed Yashasvi in the 1st Test after a great start, does the trick once again while James Anderson makes no mistake with the catch.
India vs England Live Score: Back-to-back boundaries, Yashasvi Jaiswal takes on Shoaib Bashir, hitting the off-spinner for a sweep on the leg side for four followed by a cut shot for yet another boundary.
IND 82/0 after 16.0 overs
Rohit Sharma 45 (55)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 37 (51)
India vs England Live Score: Positive start from India in the first 8 overs of Day 4 so far, putting together 31 runs so far while not giving any chances to the English bowlers. India just need 121 more runs in order to win the match and seal the series in their favour.
Rohit Sharma 42 (51)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 29 (39)
India vs England Live Score: Rohit Sharma seems to have had enough of defensive strokeplay just 2 overs after the start of the play. Rohit in his effortless style hits a ball on middle and leg stump and glaces it towards the on side for a six.
IND 52/0 after 11.0 overs
Rohit Sharma 33 (40)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 19 (26)
India vs England Live Score: Live action has begun at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi with Rohit Sharma (24) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (16) resuming their innings after leading India to 40/0 on stumps at Day 3 of the Test match. James Anderson began the proceedings for England and bowled a maiden over to start against skipper Rohit Sharma.
India vs England Live Score: Dhruv Jurel has revealed the reason behin his saluting celebrations after the half-century, saying, "It was for my father. He is a Kargil war veteran. Yesterday I spoke and he indirectly said, 'son, at least show me a salute'. That is what I have been doing all my growing up years. It was for him,"
India vs England Live Score: Speaking on JioCinema, Gavaskar said, "India win tomorrow and you go to Dharamsala. I just hope that Rohit allows you to lead the team out to the field when. That will be a wonderful gesture, wonderful honour for all that you've done for Indian cricket,"
Ashwin will play his 100th Test match in the next encounter, joining his peers Ishant Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli.
"Sunny bhai, you're being too generous. Thank you so much. I have no expectations out of all these things. I think I'm well past all that but genuinely saying I'm enjoying every single moment that I am being with this team and the longer it lasts, I will be very happy," Ashwi replied.
India vs England Live Score: Speaking after the live action on Day 3, Jurel said (as quoted by ICC), "To tell the truth, I do not rue missing out on my hundred at all because it is my debut Test series. In truth, I am desperate to lift this trophy with my hands, because playing Test cricket was always a big dream of mine,"
"This was a low bounce wicket, so obviously one could not score square of the wicket. It is better to score off a straight face (of the bat). So I tried to keep myself ready for the fact that the wicket was playing low, and tried to play as straight as possible. Even my bigger shots, I tried to hit them down the ground," Jurel added.
India vs England Live Score: Praising Kuldeep via his account on X (formerly Twitter), Vaughan wrote, “The best compliment I can give @imkuldeep18. Today he bowled like a left-armed Shane Warne."
