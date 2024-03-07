India vs England Live Score Updates, 5th test Day 1: After taking an unassailable lead in Ranchi, Rohit's men will be looking to end the series in style at the HPCA Cricket Stadium in Dharamsala today. Ben Stokes' side, on the other hand, will be looking to finish the series on a high as they continue to showcase their Bazball antiques.
Meanwhile, the Dharamshala Test will be special for 2 players - Ravichandran Ashwin and Jonny Bairstow - who will be playing their 100th Test match. This prestigious achievement comes shortly after Ashwin recently reached 500 Test wickets milestone.
England have already announced their playing XI for the final Test, in line with the rest of the series. Meanwhile, India's team management will have some decisions to make in the final match of the series, with the return of Jasprit Bumrah all but certain.
England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C) Ben Foakes (WK), Tom Hartley, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir.
India's squad for the 5th Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep
India vs England Live Score: The live streaming of the India vs England 2024 Test series will be available on the JioCinema app as well as the website. Also, the match can be watched live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels starting from 9:30am today.
India vs England Live Score: The Dharamsala pitch is expected to be batting-friendly for the first two days, but most likely to become favourable to bowlers from Day 2 onwards, hence the team winning the toss may prefer to bat first on this surface
India vs England Live Score: Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Ravindra Jadeja, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah
India vs England Live Score: The weather conditions in Dharamshala are set to be “cloudy, rainy and chilly". According to AccuWeather, there is a 94% probability of rain and 15% probability of thunderstorms during day time. The temperature is expected to range between 19 degrees to 12 degrees Celsius and winds are expected to blow at the speed of around 2 km/hr in the east-south-east direction during the day and 6 km/h at night. The possibility of wind gusts with a speed of 11 km/h during the day and 22 km/hr at night cannot be ruled out. There is a 76% probability of cloud cover during the day and 62% during the night.
According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the first two days of the Test match are likely to be marred by rain, but the situation could improve in the last three days.
