LIVE UPDATES

India vs England Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023: Hardik misses out, Rohit eyes 6th straight win

3 min read . Updated: 29 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST

India vs England Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma-led India will look to get to the top of the points table with yet another win at the World Cup.