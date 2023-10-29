India vs England Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023: Reigning champions England take on a formidable Indian side at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow from 2pm.
Rohit Sharma-led India will be buoyed by the fact that the hosts are the only team in the tournament without a defeat so far. The Indians would be particularly pleased with a win over New Zealand in the last game, who have been a thorn in the side of the Men in Blue in recent ICC events.
Against the Black Caps, India's bowling and batting were put to the test and came out on top. India's bowling line-up featuring stars like Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah managed to take the Kiwis from 205/4 at one stage to 273 all out in 50 overs. Similarly, in the batting department, despite losing a couple of quick wickets after a solid opening partnership, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja's valiant efforts enabled India to chase down the total with ease.
England have won just one of their last five matches in the tournament. The only team they have beaten is Bangladesh (by 137 runs). They lost to New Zealand (by 9 wickets), Afghanistan (by 69 runs), South Africa (by 229 runs) and Sri Lanka (by 8 wickets). Facing the best team in the tournament at this stage won't make things easy for England.
India and England World Cup Squads:
India World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w/k), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.
England World Cup squad: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow (w/k), Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.
When and where to watch India vs England match?
The India vs England match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Threads. The match will start at 2 am.
IND vs ENG Live:
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
England: Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Mark Wood.
IND vs ENG Live: As per Google’s win probability, there is a 66% chance that India will beat England in this match. As per CricTracker, no matter who bats first, India will secure another win. Even MyKhel believes India will emerge victorious. We believe India, the finest side in the tournament, will win. The question is: how emphatically?
IND vs ENG Live: India (IND): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav/Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Shami/Mohammed Siraj
England (ENG): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (C & WK), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, and Gus Atkinson
Click here to read the full report
IND vs ENG Live: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes (VC), Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Adil Rashid.
IND vs ENG Live: Ahead of the high-intensity clash with reigning champions England on Sunday, the question on everyone's lips is whether Hardik will be fit enough to make India's playing XI. However, India wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul has now confirmed that Hardik will not play against England on Sunday and Surya is likely to retain his place in the Indian XI.
In a pre-match press conference ahead of the match on Sunday, KL Rahul said, "Hardik has also been a very important member of the team and he has been there and he does a very important role for the team. So not having him is also a bit of a miss for the team. But it's unfortunate what happened. And yeah, we also at some point have to look at that and the present is that he is not available for this game.
"Surya will probably get his chance and we know what Surya can do. So, our confidence is in Surya till Hardik comes back." Rahul added
Click here to read the full report
IND vs ENG Live: In Lucknow, the temperature will go as high as 31 degrees. The humidity will be low at 45%. However, as per Weather.com, there is little chance of rain even though it is likely to be mostly cloudy.
IND vs ENG Live: The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow traditionally favours spinners, leading to low-scoring matches. However, new World Cup wickets made from black soil have added some dynamism. Under lights, the pitch conditions change, offering both opportunities and challenges for pacers.
So far, 7 ODIs have been played in this venue. Four teams won while chasing the score whereas 3 teams won after batting first. In this World Cup, 3 matches have been played here so far. South Africa beat Australia by 134 runs, Australia beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets and Sri Lanka beat the Netherlands by 5 wickets.
IND vs ENG Live: These two teams have played 106 ODIs against each other so far. India have won 57 of those and England 44. Three matches did not produce any results while two matches ended in a tie.
The record is more balanced when it comes to World Cups. Out of 8 WC ODIs so far, England have won 4, India have won 3 and one match (Bengaluru, 2011) ended in a tie. In 2019, when these two teams met, England won by 31 runs.
IND vs ENG Live: The India vs England match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. Social media giant Meta has also partnered with the ICC for World Cup 2023 coverage on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Threads. The match will start at 2 am.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!