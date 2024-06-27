India vs England Live Score Updates: After being unbeaten in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 till now, Rohit Sharma-led India will clash with defending champions – Jos Buttler-led England – for the semi final match at the Guyana National Stadium on 27 June from 8 pm onwards.
India vs England Live Score Updates: Head to Head
Looking at the stats, India and England have played 23 T20I matches, out of which India have won 12 while England remained unbeaten in 11 matches.
In T20 World Cup tournaments, India and England have clashed four times, where both teams won twice each.
India vs England Live Score Updates: Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.
India vs England Live: Jasprit Bumrah is the best cricketer in the world, says Paul Collingwood
India vs England Live: Speaking at the Star Sports Press room, Colingwood said, "I think if you had a piece of paper and had to pick a cricket team, in any form of the game, Jasprit Bumrah would be the first name going on that list right at the top. It is as simple as that. He is the best cricketer in the world at this moment. The skill level, the pace, and the deception that he has in T20 cricket are incredible."
“You saw Travis Head get after Bumrah a couple of times, in the Australia match. And the impact it has if the opposition takes down your spearhead could dishearten the Indian cricket team. So that is an approach that England may take, but it is a risky one because we know how skillful and how many wickets Bumrah can take," the former England skipper added
India vs England Live: ‘Hopefully we will win the world cup’ says Ishant Sharma
India vs England Live: Speaking on Disney+ Hotstar's Caught and Bold show, Ishant said, "The team's exceptional performance throughout the tournament has been commendable can be seen in us winning six games in a row. It was a stellar performance by the boys. Rohit's knock of 92 off just 41 balls was a masterclass, he completely dismantled the Australian bowlers with other batters also giving him the required support. We perfectly executed our plans,"
"Our bowlers bowled well with Arshdeep taking three important wickets including that of the dangerous David Warner. Along with batting, Rohit Sharma deserves to get plaudits for his brilliant captaincy against Australia for the trap he set up with Bumrah to get Travis Head out ending his onslaught and getting us over the line. It was enthralling to see India dominating Australia. Hopefully, we will continue the good form and clinch the ICC Men's T20 World Cup this year,"
India vs England Live: England squad
India vs England Live: England squad
Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, Mark Wood.
India vs England Live: India Squad
India vs England Live: India Squad
Rohit Sharma (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
India vs England Live: What if match results in a washout
India vs England Live: If the T20 World 2024 Semi Final match between India and England gets washed out, India will proceed to the final as they finished on top of the group after Super 8 and play with South Africa on 29 June for the trophy, as there is no reserve day.
India vs England Live: Streaming details
India vs England Live: Streaming details
The India vs England Semi-final match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app. While it will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels. For Hindi commentary, tune into Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels post 7.45 pm (IST).
India vs England Live: Weather report
India vs England Live: According to AccuWeather, there’s a 25% chance of rain during the match and 95% cloud cover. The temperature will be around 30 degrees, and the humidity will be high at 86%. A couple of showers are expected earlier in the day.