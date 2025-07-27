India vs England live streaming: When and where to watch WCL 2025 clash on TV and online? Check IND vs ENG predicted XIs

Languishing at the bottom of the table defending champions India will aim for their first win of the season when Yuvraj Singh's men take on England in a match of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) clash on Sunday at Headingley in Leeds. After their first match against Pakistan was cancelled, India surrendered to South Africa by 88 runs.

India's latest defeat came against Australia on Saturday, which ended in a thriller. Riding on Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 91 and Yusuf Pathan's 52 not out, India managed 203/4. In reply, Australia romped home with a ball to spare, thanks to Callum Ferguson's unbeaten 70.

On the other hand, England are placed just above India at fifth with no wins from four games. The Eoin Morgan-led side lost to Pakistan, West Indies and South Africa while their game against Australia was washed out. A win for either teams will lift them up in the table.

India vs England WCL 2025 predicted XIs India Champions: Robin Uthappa (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh (c), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Vinay Kumar, Siddarth Kaul

England Champions: Phil Mustard (wk), Ian Bell, Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Ravi Bopara, Tim Ambrose, Samit Patel, Liam Plunkett, Ajmal Shahzad, Stuart Meaker, Dimitri Mascarenhas

When and where will India vs England WCL 2025 match take place? The India vs England WCL 2025 match will be played on July 27 at Headingley in Leeds. The IND vs ENG match starts at 9 PM IST.

Also Read | Mohammed Siraj asked about IND vs PAK WCL match cancellation, gives blunt reply

Where to watch India vs England WCL 2025 match live on TV? The India vs England WCL 2025 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.