LIVE India vs England, ICC World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match Score Updates: On September 30, India are set to face England in a warm-up encounter as they prepare for the highly-anticipated One Day International (ODI) World Cup 2023.
Rahul Dravid, the team's head coach, is confident in having a 'full-strength' lineup for the warm-up fixture against England. This encounter serves as a precursor to the main tournament, where India start its campaign against Australia on October 8.
A couple of players, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma, are currently unavailable, as they are part of the squad bound for the Asian Games 2023. Dravid remains hopeful that the players' health conditions will stabilise in due course. The viral concerns affecting the players are expected to clear up before the upcoming match.
The India vs England warm-up match is scheduled to take place at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. Barsapara's pitch is renowned as a paradise for batters.
Weather.com describes the weather in Guwahati on September 30 as "extremely hot", with the possibility of severe heat in the area. There are forecasts for rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
English players faced a gruelling 38-hour journey before their arrival in Guwahati. Jonny Bairstow's Instagram story vividly portrayed the "chaos" within the aircraft as other members of the English squad exhibited evident signs of frustration.
India’s expected line-up:
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin.
England’s expected line-up:
Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Mark Wood.
Check LIVE updates here.
Ind vs Eng Live: How to watch
The India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up match will air live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. Indian viewers can also enjoy free live streaming of these matches on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match starts at 2PM.
Ind vs Eng Live: Warm-up schedule
Ten teams are scheduled to engage in two warm-up matches each before the ICC World Cup 2023 starts on October 5. India's initial fixture will be against reigning champions England at the Barsapara Stadium. Next, they will journey to Thiruvananthapuram for their second encounter, slated for October 2, against the Netherlands.
On September 30, another warm-up match is set to take place. The match between Australia and the Netherlands will be held at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
Ind vs Eng Live: India riding on winning glories
In recent weeks, India experienced a hectic schedule of cricket. Nevertheless, their recent triumphs have uplifted spirits. Winning the Asia Cup and securing a 2-1 series victory against Australia were of immense importance. Most of the players have shown great form.
Ind vs Eng Live: Third World Cup for Rohit
Rohit Sharma was a part of the 2015 World Cup squad. He was the leading run-scorer in the 2019 edition, scoring 648 runs with 140 being the highest score. He scored five centuries that year. Now, he is leading his country in the ICC World Cup 2023.
Ind vs Eng Live: India’s expected line-up
Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Ravichandran Ashwin.
Ind vs Eng Live: England’s expected line-up
Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Mark Wood.
Ind vs Eng Live: ‘Touchdown Guwahati’
The BCCI has shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) about Team India's arrival at Guwahati, where the Men in Blue received a grand welcome.
Ind vs Eng Live: Match starts at 2 PM
The India vs English match will start at 2 PM.
Ind vs Eng Live: India hope to play with ‘full strength’
Some players in the Indian team have been suffering from viral fever. Head Coach Rahul Dravid hopes things get better before the match.
Ind vs Eng Live: Guwahati to host the match
The India vs England match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!