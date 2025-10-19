India vs England predicted playing XIs: When & where to watch IND-W vs ENG-W in ICC Women's World Cup 2025 today?

Having lost two back-to-back games, India are in a do-or-die situation when Harmanpreet Kaur's side take on England in a crucial match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Hosting the tournament, India started their campaigns with wins over Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The top four sides qualify for the semifinal.

However, their campaign got derailed with thrilling losses to South Africa and Australia in the next two matches. On the other hand, England have won three out of four games to be placed at third position. Their game against Sri Lanka was washed out in Colombo. A loss for India on Sunday will further jeopardise their chances of making the semifinals.

IND-W vs ENG-W match details Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Date: October 19

Time: 3:00 PM (IST)

Where to watch IND-W vs ENG-W on TV & online? Star Sports are the official broadcasters of ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The India women vs England women clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channels in India. Live streaming of IND-W vs ENG-W will be available on JioStar app and website from 3 PM IST.

India-W vs England-W ODI head-to-head India women have played 79 matches against England women, winning 36 encounters. England have won 41 matches with two matches ending in no result.

India vs England Holkar pitch report The pitch at the Holkar Stadium in Indore has assisted both batters and bowlers in the three matches played in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025. An even contest is expected between India and England too.

For batters, they should not rush from the start and look to get hold off the wicket before upping the ante. As far as the bowlers are concerned, they must maintain a tight line and length to create pressure on the opposition.

India-W vs England-W predicted playing XIs India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani