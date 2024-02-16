Ravichandran Ashwin withdrew from the third test which is going on between India and England in Rajkot due to a family emergency. BCCI provided an update on the development. Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency, BCCI said in a press statement.

“In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully support Ashwin," the statement further added.

“The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time," the statement said while not giving any further details.

The Board and the team will continue to provide any necessary assistance to Ashwin and will keep the lines of communication open to offer support as needed. Team India appreciates the understanding and empathy of the fans and media during this sensitive period.

Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin on Friday added another gem to his illuminating crown as he became the second Indian to complete 500 wickets in Tests.

Ashwin achieved the feat during a match against England, the off-spinner was on 499 scalps at the end of the second Test in Vizag and completed his 500th with the wicket of Zak Crawley on Day 2 of the third Test.

The spin maestro became the second Indian, after former spinner Anil Kumble, and ninth overall to take 500 wickets in Test cricket.

Ashwin is the ninth bowler in Test history to reach 500 wickets and Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, Anil Kumble, and Nathan Lyon are the only spinners who have taken more wickets than him in Test history.

The spin maestro, who made his Test debut in November 2011, has been India's strike bowler in Tests, especially at home, where he has taken 347 of his 500 wickets.

Ashwin reached the milestone in his 98 Test matches, trailing only Muttiah Muralitharan in terms of time. Each of the remaining seven bowlers required more than 100 Test matches to reach the milestone.

India's star spinner Ashwin has 34 five-wicket hauls and eight 10-wicket match hauls in his shinning Test cricket career.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!