India vs England: Ravichandran Ashwin withdraws from third test due to family emergency
The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family, BCCI said in a statement on Ashwin's withdrawing from the third test match
Ravichandran Ashwin withdrew from the third test which is going on between India and England in Rajkot due to a family emergency. BCCI provided an update on the development. Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency, BCCI said in a press statement.