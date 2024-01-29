 India vs England: Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul ruled out of second test match due to injuries | Mint
India vs England: Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul ruled out of second test match due to injuries
India vs England: Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul ruled out of second test match due to injuries

 Livemint

Ravindra Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad while KL Rahul complained of a right quadriceps pain

India's KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja celebrate their partnership during Day 2 of 1st Test match against England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
India’s KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja celebrate their partnership during Day 2 of 1st Test match against England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. (ANI )

Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have been ruled out of the second IDFC First Bank Test against England in Vizag, starting February 2. Ravindra Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad while KL Rahul complained of a right quadriceps pain. The BCCI medical team is monitoring the progress of the duo.

The Men's Selection Committee have added Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to India's squad.

Saransh Jain has been named as a replacement for Washington Sundar in the India A squad for the third and final multi-day game against England Lions starting February 1, 2024 in Ahmedabad.

Avesh Khan will continue to travel with his Ranji Trophy team, Madhya Pradesh and will join the Test squad if required.

India's updated Squad for 2nd Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.

Published: 29 Jan 2024, 04:42 PM IST
