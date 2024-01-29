India vs England: Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul ruled out of second test match due to injuries
Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul have been ruled out of the second IDFC First Bank Test against England in Vizag, starting February 2. Ravindra Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during play on Day 4 of the first Test in Hyderabad while KL Rahul complained of a right quadriceps pain. The BCCI medical team is monitoring the progress of the duo.