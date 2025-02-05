Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma is back after forgettable India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy and is ready for three-match ODI series against England. However, asked if the BCCI has asked him to take a call on his future after the Champions Trophy, the Indian captain stated he would not clarify anything related to that.

A day before the clash with England at Nagpur, Rohit was addressing a press conference and was asked a question on his retirement post-Champions Trophy by a reporter. This miffed the Indian cricketer who denied commenting on that. he even added that such reports have been doing rounds for years.

"How is it relevant that I talk about my future plans here?" HT quoted a slightly irritated Rohit as saying when asked about the report.

"We have three ODIs and Champions Trophy coming in. The reports have been going on for a number of years. I am not here to clarify those reports. For me, right now, these three games and the Champions Trophy are very important. My focus is on these games, we will see what happens afterwards," he added.

Speaking about the report, it quoted an anonymous BCCI source, who claimed that during the last selection committee, the officials sought clarity about Rohit's future as the team management has plans for future.

What the report said? "The selectors and people in the board had this discussion with Rohit around the time of the last selection meeting. He has been told that he needs to decide how he wants to plan his future after the Champions Trophy. The team management has certain plans going into the next World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and the ODI World Cup. They want to ensure everyone is on the same page for a smoother transition," Hindustan Times quoted the BCCI source as saying.