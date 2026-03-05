India vs England semi-final prediction: Who’ll win T20 World Cup 2026 match today?

India will take on England in the 2nd semi-final match today in the T20 World Cup 2026. The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The winner of this match will face New Zealand in the final on 8 March.

India vs England: Head-to-head India and England have played each other 29 times in T20 matches. The Men in Blue have won 17 times while England won 12 matches. At home, India have won 10 times out of 15 encounters.

In T20 World Cups, they have met 5 times so far. India have 3 times while England have won twice.

Their last encounter in a T20 World Cup was in 2024 at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence. Batting first, India made 171/7 in 20 overs.

England were bowled out for 103 in 16.4 overs. Jasprit Bumrah (2 wickets), Axar Patel (3) and Kuldeep Yadav (3) crushed the British batting line-up.

Since then, India and England have played 5 more T20 cricket matches. The Men in Blue have won 4 of those.

In their last T20 encounter in February 2025, India scored 247/9 and bundled out England for 97.

India vs England: AI prediction We asked AI to predict today’s winner. Here are the responses we received.

Google Gemini says, “While England have the momentum of a 5-match winning streak, India have shown more tactical flexibility in this tournament—especially with Sanju Samson stabilising the top order.”

“Winner: India. Expect a high-scoring thriller where India’s superior death bowling (Bumrah/Arshdeep) barely holds off a late England charge,” it adds.

“This semi-final at Wankhede Stadium is expected to be a high-scoring and intense match. Both teams have strong batting line-ups and experienced bowlers,” ChatGPT says.

It predicts, “India start as slight favourites because of home conditions and current momentum. Winning chances look roughly India 55–60%, England 40–45%.”

“This is the third consecutive T20 World Cup where India and England meet in the semi-finals (following 2022 and 2024), adding extra intensity to the clash. India, as hosts and defending champions, enter as clear favourites, according to most previews, betting odds, and expert views,” says Grok AI.