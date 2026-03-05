India vs England semi-final: Who’ll qualify if the match gets washed out? Check Mumbai weather prediction today

India will face England in the 2nd semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2026 today, 5 March, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. So far, rain has not affected any of India’s matches.

India vs England semi-final: Rain rule If the India vs England semi-final at Wankhede Stadium is washed out due to rain, certain rules will apply. A reserve day has been scheduled for 6 March. If the match starts on the main day but gets interrupted, play will continue from the same point on the reserve day.

Match officials can extend play by 90 minutes on the scheduled day and by 120 minutes on the reserve day to try and complete the game.

For a valid result in this knockout match, both teams must bat for at least 10 overs each. This is higher than the 5-over minimum used in group-stage matches.

If rain continues and the minimum overs are not completed, even after the reserve day, the match will be abandoned. In that case, England will move to the final.

According to ICC rules, if a knockout match is completely washed out, the team that finished higher in the Super 8 stage advances.

India’s loss to South Africa will hurt the Men in Blue. England topped their Super 8 group (Group 2) with a perfect record (3 wins, 6 points). Due to the defeat against the Proteas, India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, finished second in their group (Group 1) with 2 wins and 4 points.

Mumbai weather today The Mumbai weather today is expected to be very hot and hazy. In the morning, the temperature will start around 27°C at 9 AM, with hazy skies and moderate air quality, according to AccuWeather.

By late morning and afternoon, the heat will increase sharply. Around 11 AM, the temperature may reach 35°C. By 1 PM, it could climb to nearly 39°C, with a “RealFeel” temperature close to 41°C.

The UV index during midday will remain very high, so conditions will feel quite harsh. Light-to-moderate winds from the north and northwest between 15–22 km/h are expected.

In the evening, temperatures will slowly drop. Around 6 PM, it may be about 34°C. When the match starts at 7 PM, the temperature should be around 33°C with clear skies.

Later in the night, it may fall to around 30°C by 9-10 PM and 28°C by 11 PM. No rain is expected, so the weather should not interrupt the match.

