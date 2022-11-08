T20 World Cup semi-final: India take on England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday for a clash of the titans between the two top-ranked T20 teams in the world. For England, number three Dawid Malan looks doubtful for the semis after he injured his groin and did not bat against Sri Lanka. He could be replaced by Phil Salt who has not played in the tournament so far but smashed a match-winning 88 not out off 41 balls against Pakistan in Lahore just over a month ago.

India-England - Key players to watch out for

Virat Kohli

England have to contend with a resurgent Virat Kohli, the top scorer of the tournament. Kohli, who turned 34 at the weekend, has amassed 246 runs in five innings including three match-winning unbeaten half-centuries to give him a staggering tournament average of 123.

Suryakumar Yadav

Yadav, nicknamed 'SKY' and new T20 number one-ranked batsman, is not far behind with 225 runs at an average of 75 with his arsenal of pyrotechnics including sweeps and scoop shots that keep the bowlers guessing. "The way Surya is batting is wonderful. It's free spirited, free will, he is at that stage of his career," spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said after his team's 71-run hammering of Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 match on Sunday.

"He is no spring chicken but still pretty early in his international cricket. With the way he is playing, he is complementing a lot of other batters in the team."

Yadav blasted an unbeaten 61 off 25 balls at the MCG against Zimbabwe as India topped Group 2 after winning four of their five matches.

Arshdeep Singh

India's bowling attack have stepped up after leading pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah failed to make the plane to Australia because of injury. Young left-arm quick bowler Arshdeep Singh has taken 10 wickets, the same amount as Sam Curran, and the 23-year-old has formed a potent seam attack with the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami.

"If Bhuvi and Arshdeep can get the ball to swing a little bit more, then Adelaide can become an even spicier contest from India's point of view," said Ashwin.

Ben Stokes

England test skipper Stokes has sometimes struggled to make an impact in the shortest format but snapped a disappointing run of 16 runs in three innings at the tournament with a brilliant unbeaten 42 from 36 balls in Saturday's win over Sri Lanka.

"He's a good man to have in a tough situation," bowler Mark Wood told British media. "I know people have questioned him but when you need him, he stands up. That's why you have him in the team."

Wood said Saturday's knock in a scrappy four-wicket win was another example of Stokes' ability to keep calm under pressure.

"He didn't look phased or anything like that because he's been there and done it before," Wood said.

Jos Buttler

Buttler and Alex Hales have been able to get England off to great starts and both hit half-centuries as the pair amassed an 81-run opening stand in 10 overs against a New Zealand attack led by Tim Southee and Trent Boult.

Sam Curran/Mark Wood

Wood and Sam Curran have been outstanding with the ball for England, who won the T20 crown in 2010. Wood has bowled the fastest ball of the tournament at 155kph (96.3mph) while Curran has the best figures of any bowler so far with his five wickets for 10 runs against Afghanistan. (With Agency Inputs)