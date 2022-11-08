India vs England T20 semi-final: 6 key players to watch out for

T20 World Cup semi-final: India take on England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday for a clash of the titans between the two top-ranked T20 teams in the world. For England, number three Dawid Malan looks doubtful for the semis after he injured his groin and did not bat against Sri Lanka. He could be replaced by Phil Salt who has not played in the tournament so far but smashed a match-winning 88 not out off 41 balls against Pakistan in Lahore just over a month ago.

