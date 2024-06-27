India, under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, will try to achieve something on June 27 that the Men in Blue haven’t managed to do in the last 10 years: qualify for the T20 World Cup final. The last time India were in the final was in 2014. Sri Lanka, under Lasith Malinga’s leadership, won the title that year.

England, on the other hand, are defending champions. They defeated Pakistan in 2022 to win their second T20 World Cup trophy.

IND vs ENG: Head-to-head in T20 WCs

India and England have played 4 T20 World Cup matches against each other so far, with either of them winning 2 matches each. However, neither England nor India have secured consecutive wins.

In 2007, India beat England by 18 runs and went on to become champions. In 2009, England defeated India by 3 runs while the Indian team emerged victorious by 90 runs in 2012.

Players like Rohit, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel and Arshdeep Singh won’t forget what happened in 2022. All these players were part of the Indian team that England, under Jos Buttler's captaincy, beat in the semifinal.

This time, India have a much more balanced team. Indian batters, with the exception of Kohli, are showing good form. Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav are part of the team this time. India have been unbeaten in the tournament so far while England were beaten by South Africa in the Super 8 match on June 21.

IND vs ENG: Weather and pitch report

The IND vs ENG match will be played at The Providence Stadium, also known as Guyana National Stadium, in Guyana. At this venue, spin typically plays a major role. It’s the same venue where New Zealand got bundled out for 75 against Afghanistan. Medium pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi and leg-spinner Rashid Khan took 4 wickets each while off-spinner Mohammad Nabi took 2.

A couple of showers are expected earlier in the day. According to AccuWeather, there’s a 25% chance of rain during the match and 95% cloud cover. The temperature will be around 30 degrees, and the humidity will be high at 86%.

If the match gets washed out, India will proceed to the final as they finished on top of the group after Super 8, and there is no reserve day. However, the match is unlikely to be affected by rain.

IND vs ENG: When and how to watch

Star Sports Network will show the India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal match. You can watch it with English commentary on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels. For Hindi commentary, tune into Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels.

Those who want to watch the live stream of the cricket match online can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The India vs England T20I match on June 27 will start at 8 PM (India time).

