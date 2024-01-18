India vs England: Hyderabad match tickets go on sale from 18 January. Check how to avail them here
Tickets for the India vs England 1st test match in Hyderabad are available for online purchase starting from 18 January. Prices range from ₹200 to ₹16,000. Armed forces personnel and school students can watch the match free of charge
The India versus England 5-test match series is slated to begin from 25 January. The tickets for the first match, that will be held in Hyderabad, go on sale from today, 18 January. The tickets will be available online.
