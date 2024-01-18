The India versus England 5-test match series is slated to begin from 25 January. The tickets for the first match, that will be held in Hyderabad, go on sale from today, 18 January. The tickets will be available online.

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Arshanapally Jagan Mohan Rao has informed that the tickets to the first test match between India and England will be available for online purchase through Paytm Insider app and www.insider.in starting 18 January.

India vs England 1st Test: Ticket price

The people who purchase the online ticket for the India versus England test match are required to redeem their tickets with proof of identity at the Gymkhana Grounds from 22 January.

-North Pavilion (Terrace) ₹200- ₹600

-South Pavilion (Terrace) ₹200- ₹600

-South Pavilion (Ground Floor) ₹1,250 – ₹3,750

-South Pavilion (First Floor) ₹1,250 - ₹3,750

-North Pavilion Corporate Box (Hospitality) ₹3,000- ₹12,000

-South Pavilion Corporate Box (Hospitality) Rs. 4,000 – Rs. 16,000

India vs England Test Match: Dates

-1st Test, Hyderabad, 25 - 29 January

-2nd Test, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 February

-3rd Test, Rajkot,15 - 19 February

-4th Test, Ranchi, 23 - 27 February

-5th Test, Dharamsala, 7 - 11 March

India vs England 1st Test: Armed Forces, School Students to get free tickets?

The HCA has announced that the personnel of the Indian Armed Forces can enter the grounds for free on 26 January, Republic Day. Further, 5,000 school students will have the opportunity to watch the match free of charge each day of the Test series.

Armed forces personnel stationed in Telangana and their families can avail of the Republic Day offer by submitting an attested letter from their Head of Department to the HCA CEO before 18 January.

Regarding school student attendance, Rao mentioned that over 3,000 schools have expressed interest in participating. To be eligible, students must attend in their school uniforms and carry their identity cards.

Hyderabad last hosted a test match in October, 2018 where India defeated West Indies by 10 wickets. The Apex Council assumed their role in the office after the election in October 2023.

